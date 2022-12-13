Historical Researchers and Camera Crews Venture into the Wilderness for Lost History

Submit Release
A team of experienced outdoorsmen and historical researchers combine their efforts to film and produce their explorations in the Western States of America.

It’s time to show the public what real treasure hunting is. This show is what reality tv is all about. Real people in real situations. This is where reality hits entertainment.”
— Timothy Draper
ST GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of planning and organizing, the crew is ready for any hurdle that stands in their way. Treasures in America Production Company announces the release of the “Uncharted Expedition” series which takes to YouTube for a soft opening. Uncharted Expedition is an independent filming company that has partnered with the producer, Treasures in America, to create and share with the public, a glimpse into the lifestyle of real-life treasure seeking. The Founder and CEO, Timothy Draper had this to say, “It’s time to show the public what real treasure hunting is. This show is what reality tv is all about. Real people in real situations. This is where reality hits entertainment.” He is hopeful that the show's transparency will claim realism, not fake television programs. The cast and filming crew starts in Utah and plans to expand to more states as the series gains attention.

The Uncharted Expedition series was awarded sponsorship from known companies to help with the cost of production. YouTube was the platform chosen to launch the show in hopes of creating awareness of the series more quickly. The widely known platform offers free viewing to everyone. The producer states, “Programs and documentaries are in high demand. We hope this series inspires and motivates others to hunt for lost history and treasures near them.” The series was released on November 25th, 2022 and three episodes are currently able to view. Other episodes are scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2023.

About Uncharted Expedition

Uncharted Expedition was created for the sole purpose of producing and filming real-life treasure hunting journals. It's a Treasures in America production company based out of Utah. Several experts in their field decided to join and create an elite team. Uncharted Expedition films and creates videos, articles, podcasts, and more to inform the public of lost history and treasure sites. This team is always on the move to new discoveries and the camera crews are following them around as they investigate legends and mysteries around America.

Uncharted Expedition is the newest web series. Treasure hunting and lost history are what you will find here. Watch the series to see what the crew discovers. The filming entertainment industry just got stronger with Treasures in America and Uncharted Expedition. We're the leading company in the community. For over completing an adventurous journey of 20 years, the spirit of exploring mines, discovering ancient sites, and digging out treasures has never calmed at all. Therefore, the team of Treasures in America brings you a wide selection of quality, metal detectors, accessories, and more to burst your inner fire for adventures into flame.

Timothy Draper
Treasures in America
