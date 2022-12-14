Medical Risk Managers, Inc. Names Chris Rice President, effective January 1, 2023
Rice previously served as Vice President, Underwriting at the managing general underwriterSOUTH WINDSOR, CT, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Risk Managers, Inc., a managing general underwriter specializing in stop loss insurance, announces today that current Vice President of Underwriting Chris Rice has been named president, effective January 1, 2023.
In this role, Rice will assume day-to-day responsibilities of the firm, which has underwritten more than four billion in stop loss premium since its inception in 1984. In 2020, MRM became a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCS Financial, bringing together MRM’s market-leading stop loss pricing, underwriting, and case management capabilities with BCS’s broad portfolio of complimentary insurance products. Rice will report to BCS Financial Chief Actuary, Mehb Khoja.
“Chris is an experienced leader, and will bring an immense amount of knowledge and energy to this executive role,” says Mehb Khoja, Chief Actuary, BCS Financial. “Beyond his expertise in the stop loss and reinsurance industry, he has served as a key member of our leadership team for four years, and has a deep understanding of our business, our culture, and our clients. I look forward to having him at the helm of our organization, and seeing the great things he will bring to MRM in this role.”
Rice has nearly 25 years of experience in underwriting stop loss business. Prior to joining MRM in 2019, he was Director of Underwriting at Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and held similar roles with OptumHealth and Hartford Life.
“I am thrilled to be embarking on this new role with MRM,” said Rice. “I am confident that my experiences in the stop loss industry will position me well to hit the ground running. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside our team of dynamic, talented professionals, and I look forward to working with them to continue to position MRM as the preeminent service partner to health plans, reinsurers, and stop loss carriers. The future is bright, and I am anxious to get started.”
About Medical Risk Managers, Inc. (MRM)
For over 35 years, Medical Risk Managers, Inc. has underwritten Stop Loss insurance on behalf of its insurance carrier partners. As a managing general underwriter, MRM has underwritten over $4 billion in Stop Loss premium since its inception. Among its capabilities, MRM is able to price Stop Loss coverage at any deductible level, over any network, and in any zip code nationwide. MRM is headquartered in in South Windsor, Connecticut. Learn more at mrmstoploss.com.
About BCS Financial
BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.
