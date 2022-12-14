FrenalyticsEDU Announces International Expansion through Partnership with Global Childhood Academy
Technology can help solve many challenges that we face in education today...GCA is proud to partner with Frenalytics because we want to highlight this incredible innovation through our global audience”NEW YORK, NY, US, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenalytics, the patented, cloud-based interactive platform that offers personalized Learning Sessions for students with unique learning needs, last week announced a partnership with Global Childhood Academy to expand FrenalyticsEDU internationally.
— Dr. Samia Kazi, Vice President and Co-founder, GCA
FrenalyticsEDU’s revolutionary personalized learning software is loved by hundreds of teachers and students across 30+ U.S. states and 4 countries.
Thanks to a new partnership with Global Childhood Academy (GCA) based in Washington DC, FrenalyticsEDU will soon be introduced to over 15,000 educators on the GCA platform across the Middle East, Africa, India, and other emerging regions worldwide.
GCA is a global hub – available in 12 countries – and empowers organizations and adults who serve children from birth to 18 years old. Frenalytics joins their digital platform as a training provider alongside a select group of vetted education partners, including Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child.
Through its partnership with GCA, Frenalytics will also soon offer its Learning Session content in Arabic, Hindi, and a multitude of other languages through an AI-powered language translation feature. This long-requested feature from users and partners alike is expected to be introduced in early 2023.
“Educators are hesitant to use technology with children, but technology can help solve many challenges that we face in education today, such as finding more effective ways to enrich interaction with children with special needs. GCA is proud to partner with Frenalytics because we want to highlight this incredible innovation through our global audience,” said Dr. Samia Kazi, Vice President and co-founder of GCA.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with GCA to further fulfill their mission and bring FrenalyticsEDU to learners of all abilities worldwide,” shared Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics.
About Global Childhood Academy (GCA)
As adults, we all have a role to play in protecting and caring for children. The Global Childhood Academy (GCA) platform is a U.S.-based organization with a global mission to build a systems-based hub for training and upskilling all adults who care for and serve children between the ages of birth to 18. GCA partners with high-quality training providers from around the world who specialize in a specific area of expertise in developing the knowledge, skills, and aptitudes of all stakeholders who directly and indirectly influence children’s lives.
About Frenalytics
FrenalyticsEDU is a patented, cloud-based interactive platform designed to personalize the learning process for students with unique learning needs, including autism and Down syndrome. The first version of Frenalytics was created by CEO Matt after his grandmother suffered a massive stroke during open-heart surgery. Designed with educators for educators, FrenalyticsEDU helps students learn life skills and academic concepts in a fun and engaging way, and helps teachers & parents easily measure IEP goals through our interactive progress dashboards.
Matt Giovanniello
Frenalytics
+1 516-399-7170
email us here