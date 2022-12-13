Singapore Interior Fit-Out Furniture Market is Projected to Reach USD 4,909.1 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Singapore Interior Fit-Out Furniture Market was valued at USD 2,728.6 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,909.1 Mn by 2030, is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The process of getting an interior area suitable for occupation is referred to as "fitting out." Commercial buildings typically come with the interior rooms left empty so that the occupants can decide how much remodeling or fitting is necessary. The term "fit-out" refers to tasks such as laying floors, installing ceilings, installing partitions, and installing furniture in an area being prepared. Interior fit-out furniture entails converting an empty area into a practical setup. Installing structural elements, including window and door placements, heating, plumbing, and ventilation falls under this category. Residential customers desire modern themes and methods.
Market Influencing Factors
The rising number of construction projects in Singapore
Due to an increase in new commercial development projects, the need for commercial interior fitting out is likely to increase in Singapore. Accessible commercial spaces have grown recently, with a CAGR of 4.2% between 2013 and 2017, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics, primarily due to increasing demand for office space. Moreover, because of their highly urbanized lifestyles and growing health concern, the People of Singapore are moving away from synthetic materials and toward more modern, natural items.
The growing demand for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) furniture and advanced products
Due to its affordable prices and compact designs, ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is becoming popular among homeowners and renters in Singapore. RTA furniture refer to as flat-pack furniture, is sold in parts with assembly instructions. Manufacturers also gain from RTA furniture since it reduces assembly time and manufacturing and delivery expenses, freeing them up to focus solely on part design and production. Some top producers of RTA furniture include IKEA, Dorel, and Sauder Woodworking. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people set up their home offices and got ready for a longer period of working and studying from home, IKEA and furniture retailer Courts reported growth of 92% and 128%, respectively. Between February 1 and March 31, 2020, consumer spending in Singapore increased by more than 100% on furniture for the home. Furniture producers are using 3D imaging technologies to generate, change, and analyze designs as it saves time and money compared to making physical models.
Lack of Investment, High Initial Cost, and Lack of Infrastructure
Due to the labor crisis, the majority of Singaporean businesses are having trouble hiring qualified candidates. From 318,900 in 2013 to 284,900 in 2017, the number of work permits for foreign construction workers in Singapore has fallen. Construction projects are impacted by a labor supply and demand imbalance and the cyclical nature of the business, which restrains market expansion. Furthermore, as wood can distort as a result of age, temperature, and humidity, using wooden fit-out furniture restricts its use.
Use of wooden fit-out furniture
Carpenter bees, carpenter ants, termites, powder post beetles, and wood-devouring fungi are some of the most common wood-destroying pests. However, many other insects attracted to wood can also damage it. The greatest preventive measure in this situation is to simply use a material that does not have this sensitivity because these pests are difficult to spot, and their eradication is expensive due to the repairing cost of wood moisture issues. Additionally, wood has the ability to twist, shrink, or expand.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, in terms of type, the shell and core fit-out segment acquired a significant share of 54% of the Singapore market because it marks the beginning of the building's fit-out. It implies the process of installing the building's fundamental framework, which produces the shell. Structure, cladding, base plant, common areas, etc., are all generally included. A shell and core fit-out enable a company to tailor a space to its needs; as a result, it is likely to reach a market value of US$2,669.1 Mn by 2030. On the other hand, the category A fit-out segment will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the prognosis period. It is the most crucial phase in providing for fundamental needs inside a commercial area. It primarily entails putting in place already installed plumbing and electrical systems and basic working units. In addition, after setting up the fundamental functions, service providers are required for designing and planning the furniture layout for areas.
In 2021, based on services, the manufacturing segment acquired the leading share in the Singapore interior fit-out furniture industry and is likely to increase at the highest rate of 7.2% over the prognosis period. Designing furniture for business or domestic areas, such as chairs, tables, etc., is a component of manufacturing services. Seasoned professionals provide these services, which increases the initial investment cost. The manufacturing services market has a significant market value, and by 2030 it will be worth US$2,122.7 Mn. While consulting services are the intermediary services provided inside fit-out projects, with a market share of 10.3% by 2030. Additionally, the majority of labor-intensive and expensive tasks in the market are performed by furniture producers.
In 2021, in terms of distribution channel, the furniture manufacturers segment held a considerable market share, amounting to US$ 1,868.9 Mn by 2030. The services providers to furniture manufacturers hold the largest market share due to the manufacturing services sector's dominance of the industry, which results in a CAGR of 7.4%.
In 2021, by application, the retail sector is constantly expanding over time and is made up of both small and large players. New commercial space is constantly required to accommodate newly released goods in the market. As a result, this segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3%, with a value of US$ 975.4 Mn by 2030. Office spaces are in demand from emerging businesses, which is driving the market's end-user segment. Additionally, the education sector, which includes redesigning multiple classrooms to make sure they were appropriate for their designated courses, retains the largest share of the market after offices.
Prominent Competitors
The renowned companies in the Singapore interior fit-out furniture market are:
Sunray
DSG
Apcon
Corten
FortyTwo Pte. Ltd
Wilsin Singapore
KS Furniture
Legend Interier
Falcon Group
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Singapore interior fit-out furniture market segmentation focuses on Type, Services, Distribution Channel, and Application.
By Type
Shell and Core Fit-Out
Category A Fit-Out
Category B Fit-Out
By Services
Consulting
Planning
Manufacturing
Implementation
By Distribution Channel
Real-estate Developers
Architects/Interior Designers
Furniture Manufacturers
Others
By Application
Offices
Retail
Education
Healthcare
Hotels
Resorts & Leisure
Others
