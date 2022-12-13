Submit Release
LENDINGPAD AND MORTECH’S PPE INTEGRATE FOR STREAMLINED MORTGAGE LENDING

Mortech Logo

LendingPad Logo

Your loan officers will spend less time entering data and more time locking in accurate rates.

Having all of this data accessible with a click of a button coupled with our PPEs cost effective pricing model truly saves our mutual clients time and money.”
— Travis Eckhardt, Senior Sales Representative at Mortech

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad has just announced its new integration with Mortech, a Zillow Group business, product and pricing engine. This will save loan officers time with seamless data transfer and offers a more streamlined lock process by providing access and visibility into real-time and historical pricing information within the LendingPad platform. LendingPad is a cloud-based, modern loan origination system that spans the entire mortgage lending process, customizable for each lender’s workflow. Now with Mortech, mutual customers gain a fully automated pricing engine with a process that eliminates the need to manually search, compare, and price mortgage products.

“The integration with Mortech expanding LendingPad’s already automated end-to-end platform is a win across the industry for loan officers,”' said Jon Mullinix, Senior Account Executive at LendingPad.

"Users of LendingPad's loan origination software are now able to seamlessly access live, accurate mortgage rates from Mortech's product and pricing engine directly within the platform without the need for manual data entry. Loan officer facing historical pricing can also be found within the platform any time there is a post lock change in circumstance. Having all of this data accessible with a click of a button coupled with our PPEs cost effective pricing model truly saves our mutual clients time and money," added Travis Eckhardt, Senior Sales Representative at Mortech.

Mortech’s pricing engine offers the ability to customize margins and adjustments, as well as view and compare hundreds of investors' rate data on a single screen, providing the best product, for each loan scenario. Together, everything is built-in, providing real-time updates, and instant, accurate pricing at the click of a button. The integration increases the efficiency of your day-to-day operations and expedites internal communication and facilitates cross-department collaboration.

LendingPad and Mortech each offer exceptional support. LendingPad has a live, US-based support team that is available in five different languages. Along with the extensive collection of training resources available through their knowledge base.


About Mortech

Mortech supplies thousands of mortgage professionals with a number of services and tools, such as all-in-one pricing, customer retention, rate notification, custom rate sheets, loan product eligibility, and guideline services. Founded in 1987, Mortech is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG).

Mortech is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.mortech.com/.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.

LENDINGPAD AND MORTECH’S PPE INTEGRATE FOR STREAMLINED MORTGAGE LENDING

