FIRST STEP SHOOTING L.L.C. ANNOUNCES LOS ANGELES COUNTY CCW COURSE

It’s an honor to be approved by the LASD as a CCW training provider. I’ve been working on this curriculum for a year, and I’m excited to offer it to the law-abiding public.”
— Daniel Ferszt
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Step Shooting L.L.C. has announced that it has been cleared as an approved Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department CCW Training Provider, and will publicly open LA County CCW courses to concealed carry applicants in January 2023. The Los Angeles based firearms training company has been providing the community with courses in basic pistol safety, shooting fundamentals, and situational awareness for almost five years.

“It’s an honor to be approved by the LASD as a CCW training provider,” said Owner and Firearms Instructor Daniel Ferszt. “I’ve been working on this curriculum for a year, and I’m excited to offer it to the law-abiding public.”

The First Step Shooting CCW Course is eight hours long as required by California law, and will include both a classroom portion and shooting proficiency qualification. Ferszt promises that the new course will be engaging and interactive, and hopes that every CCW applicant will leave the class with a clearer understanding of what it means to be a CCW license holder, and the immense responsibility involved with carrying a firearm.

First Step Shooting Los Angeles County CCW classes begin Sunday, January 08, 2023, and additional dates are soon to be announced. Private lessons are also currently available upon request. For more information or to enroll in any First Step Shooting course, contact First Step Shooting at (323) 577-9304 or visit www.firststepshooting.com.

ABOUT FIRST STEP SHOOTING L.L.C.

First Step Shooting L.L.C. is a Los Angeles based firearms training company owned by NRA, USCCA, and California DOJ certified firearms instructor Daniel Ferszt. The organization is committed to firearm education, safety, and responsibility, and offers a series of comprehensive and engaging firearms training courses for today's law abiding citizens.

Daniel Ferszt
First Step Shooting
+1 323-577-9304
