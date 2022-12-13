Abhijit Phanse, CEO Of UnitedLayer, Is Now A Member Of The Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust
Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the Silicon ValleySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnitedLayer, is now a member of the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.
Abhijit was chosen for membership by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership, and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Abhijit has led companies to significant profitable growth, with UnitedLayer being one of them. He has a proven track record of successfully executing business plans in technology-intensive industries.
“The Silicon Valley’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Abhijit,”
said Mary Huss, president, and publisher of the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times. “We’re honored to create a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
With involvement in the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust Committee, Abhijit would share his industry expertise and ideas with a massive business leadership network and inspire future leaders. It also gives UnitedLayer a spotlight to thrive and find new growth strategies.
“I feel honored to be a part of the Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership, where I can learn and share experiences with my fellow members. Also, I am thankful to Silicon Valley for inviting me to join the elite council,” said CEO - Abhijit Phanse. “At UnitedLayer, we have had the opportunity to deliver industry-leading hybrid cloud solutions globally for the past two decades. We have been pioneers in developing software-defined private, edge, and multicloud architecture, unified multicloud management, and a globally interconnected network and data center fabric. We are excited to contribute to this fast-evolving space.”
The Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Abhijit to the community. It looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors, and position him to further impact the Silicon Valley business community beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
Silicon Valley Business Journal Leadership Trust is a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching, and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
About UnitedLayer:
UnitedLayer is the leading Hybrid Cloud provider offering Colocation, Private Cloud IaaS, Managed Cloud Services, and Multicloud Management solutions. UnitedLayer was established in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Its key industries include Technology, Banking, and Finance industries, Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, and Oil & Gas. It serves clients globally with its 100+ data center footprints in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit: www.unitedlayer.com.
