TalentXi Inks Sponsored Job Patent License

TalentXi entered into a licensing partnership with a leading insurance company that will help increase it’s qualified candidate talent pool.

UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 13st, 2022: In a statement released today, TalentXI revealed that it had issued a non-exclusive license authorizing the use of its integrated online job recruitment system to a leading insurance company that will help increase it’s qualified candidate talent pool.

Built and patented in 2005, TalentXi's proprietary software is the first-of-its-kind job recruitment technology that combines a job search engine with sponsored job posts to get jobs in front of the right candidates at the right time. The company's software provides organizations with technical insights, expertise, and innovation that strengthens their talent acquisition strategies, while also boosting the capabilities of their in-house teams.

“Our licensing partnerships help more organizations leverage our leading HR recruitment technology to connect job seekers with the right jobs at the right time. We’re always seeking new partners in the recruitment marketing space.”

TaletnXI has reaffirmed its commitment to making recruitment easier, faster, and better for everyone by making its patented technology available to other companies through licensing partnerships. Driven to create valuable partnerships that will advance the growth of the sponsored job recruitment space, TalentXi is strongly encouraging companies utilizing its technology to take advantage of the co-licensing opportunities so they can use its software to strengthen their talent acquisition strategies.

For more information, please reach out to TalentXi by visiting www.talentxi.io.

About TalentXi

TalentXi (Talent Extended Intelligence) is a powerful talent acquisition consultancy and service that helps businesses accelerate their human capital transformations. Inventing tomorrow’s technologies today, TalentXi offers a first-of-its-kind patent (U.S. Patent 7,653,567) that combines unparalleled technology with the human touch of an expert. For more information on TalentXi, visit www.talentxi.io.

