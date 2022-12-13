Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Size to Hit US$ 1,650.3 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market is forecast to project an increase in revenue from US$ 810.3 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,650.3 Million by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period.
Hyaluronic acid and collagen, which are naturally present in the connective tissue of the skin, are two components found in dermal fillers, which are injected into wrinkles to lessen their appearance. Instead of having a pharmacological, metabolic, or immunological effect, they have a physical one. The chemicals bind water, giving the skin more volume and reducing wrinkles. They are also present in natural connective tissue. Over several months, the body entirely degrades them. Additionally, the increasing demand for Asia's population to seem young and healthy may have a favorable effect on the market. In Asia, people of all ages are becoming more concerned with their physical attractiveness and facial features. The famous hub or center for cosmetic surgery is Asia Pacific.
Market Influencing Factors
An increase in cosmetic operations and celebrities' growing impact among young people are factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatment industry. In Asian nations, there is a tremendous public desire for elective procedures to enhance physical beauty. For instance, the Today Show and Aol.com performed the Ideal to Real body image poll, which revealed that 80% of young girls compare their looks to that of celebrities and that over 50% of the girls feel unsatisfied with their appearance.
As social media usage has increased and international superstars have aggressively promoted skin care products, young fans' motivation in following these procedures to look even younger like their favorite celebrities have increased the adoption of dermal filler treatment. Thus, driving the Asia Pacific market growth.
A potential growth opportunity exists in the Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatment industry as a result of rising consumer expenditure on health and beauty, the availability of affordable skincare choices, and an increase in the number of skincare clinics and wellness centers. The State Administration for Market Regulations (SAMR) reports that 5,510 new medical beauty institutes were founded in China in 2020, making up 17% of the global market. Additionally, Chinese women spend about 20 billion yuan (US$ 2.42 billion) annually to alter their appearances and improve their aesthetic beauty.
On the other hand, dermal fillers' side effects, such as swelling, pain, bruising, and itching, may restrict the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, in terms of material, the hyaluronic acid segment accounted for the highest share in the Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatment industry because of the lower possibility of related allergic reactions, and it also aids in the retention of water by tissues, allowing them to remain hydrated and lubricated. On the other hand, the fat fillers segment will exhibit the annual growth rate over the analysis years since it allows the face to look fuller for a longer period of time.
In 2021, based on product, the biodegradable segment dominated the Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatment industry and is likely to have the highest annual growth rate over the prediction period. Dermal fillers made of biodegradable materials are chosen because they give patients more freedom to choose the length and frequency of operations. The expansion of the biodegradable dermal filler market is due to advantages such as temporary fillers' less invasiveness, short recovery times, and limited adverse effects.
In 2021, by application, the wrinkle correction treatment segment held a significant share in the Asia Pacific dermal filler treatment industry, and the segment will exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast years due to its increased demand and the advent of new products in the marketplace.
In 2021, on the basis of end-user, the specialty & dermatology clinics segment maintained the highest share in the dermal fillers treatment industry in APAC, and the segment will exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the prediction years. This is due to the fact that dermatology clinics are the most common healthcare facility to perform aesthetic procedures. Additionally, the expansion of dermatological clinics and the availability of a wide array of aesthetic treatment options within the clinics themselves contribute to the segment's expansion.
Country Summary
In 2021, on the basis of country, China led the Asia Pacific dermal filler treatment industry in terms of share owing to the increasing disposable income and growing understanding of cosmetic processes in developed and developing economies in the region. On the other hand, India and China are likely to exhibit the highest rate over the prediction course.
Prominent Competitors
The leading prominent in the Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatment market are:
LG Chem Ltd.
ALLERGAN
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Suneva Medical
Merz Pharma
Prollenium Medical Technologies
Galderma
DR. Korman
SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD
Sinclair Pharma
Bioxis pharmaceuticals
BIOPLUS CO., LTD.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatment market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, Application, End-User, and Country.
By Material Segment
Hyaluronic Acid
Calcium Hydroxylapatite
Poly-L-lactic Acid
PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate)
Collagen Fillers
Fat Fillers
Others
By Product Segment
Biodegradable
Non-Biodegradable
By Application Segment
Scar Treatment
Wrinkle Correction Treatment
Lip Enhancement
Restoration of Volume/ Fullness
Preorbital Treatment
Others
By End-User Segment
Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
Hospitals & Clinics
Other
By Country Segment
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
