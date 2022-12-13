Osimertinib Drugs Market to Reach USD 11,829.8 Mn by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Osimertinib Drugs Market revenue will increase from US$ 4,828.6 Mn in 2021 to US$ 11,829.8 Mn by 2027. The global market is growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. In terms of volume, the market is recording a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.
Osimertinib is a group of medications known as kinase inhibitors, which inhibits or stops the growth of cancer cells. In some malignancies, it attaches to a specific protein called the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor), which prevents cancer cells from growing by preventing the aberrant protein from signaling. This may also aid in the reduction of tumor size and helps to halt or limit the spread of cancer cells. Some medical practitioners could utilize the tagrisso moniker when discussing the generic medication osimertinib.
Factors Affecting Global Market Growth
The global osimertinib drugs industry is growing due to factors such as the rising need for effective lung cancer treatments and tagrisso, a successful option for treating NSCLC with mutations. Specifically mutated non-small-cell lung carcinomas (NSCLC) are treated with the drug osimertinib (Tagrisso). Additionally, lung cancer is the primary cause of nearly 25% of all cancer-related fatalities in both men and women. Lung cancer bifurcates into two subgroups: small-cell lung cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Major market participants are also making significant investments in R&D to create an effective drug, creating a profitable growth opportunity for the global osimertinib drugs industry.
However, the prevalence of fake medications and drug goods that look authentic may restrain global market expansion. In addition to causing financial harm to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, counterfeit medications pose a serious risk to public health and logistics.
Impact Insights of COVID-19
The effects of COVID-19 were favorable for the global osimertinib (tagrisso) market. As it continues to be one of the most effective medications for the treatment of lung cancer, the companies saw a considerable increase in the sales of oncology medications during COVID-19. Coronavirus is an infectious illness brought on by the coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome and has an impact on lung health. Due to COVID-19, the need for osimertinib (tagrisso) to treat lung cancer and prolong life and quality of life grew. However, the corporation had a number of difficulties as a result of the worldwide curfew, jerked supply networks, and scarcity of raw supplies.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of type segment, the 40mg segment leads the global osimertinib drugs industry with a significant share, and the segment will reach a valuation of US$ 8,500 million by 2027, registering the highest CAGR during the anticipated time. This tablet must be taken orally with water, and it must be completely swallowed without chewing or crushing.
In 2021, as per the application segment, the hospital segment dominated the global osimertinib drugs industry with a maximum share and is anticipated to have a lucrative growth rate over the prognosis duration. The majority of prescriptions written for lung cancer treatments like Osimertinib are filled by hospitals, which are also the biggest consumers of these medications. In actuality, hospitals use more than 80% of all prescription medications for pneumonectomy. The bulk of these drugs is employed in the management of advanced lung cancer. Osimertinib has shown a significant increase in demand from hospitals since it was approved for the treatment of cancer. Osimertinib has been used successfully by hospitals to treat a number of malignancies, including lung cancer. Osimertinib is a targeted medication that specifically destroys cancer cells, which accounts for the huge demand for it. Since cancer cells can defy standard therapies like chemotherapy, medical professionals are constantly searching for novel ways to treat cancer patients.
Regional Summary
In 2021, on the basis of region segment, North America held a significant revenue share in the global osimertinib drugs industry owing to the growing respiratory diseases and promising refund procedures. The region is the highest consumption of lung cancer medications like Osimertinib. Lung cancer is the primary cause of cancer-related mortality in both men and women in North America, and as a result, the medicine brought in US$ 2037.2 million in sales in 2021. By 2025, according to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer will make up nearly 25% of all cancer cases in North America.
However, the Asia Pacific region will register a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2027 in the global osimertinib drugs industry due to the rising understanding of the treatment of oncology in emerging countries and the growing prevalence of cancer in countriues such as India and China. In actuality, China is the only country with more than 50% of lung cancer sufferers. Thus, this brings the potential for the expansion of the Osimertinib drug producers in the region.
Notable Competitors
The renowned competitors in the global osimertinib drugs market are:
Beacon Pharma and Drug International
AstraZeneca
Everest Pharmaceuticals
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global Osimertinib drugs market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type Segment
40 mg
80 mg
By Application Segment
Hospitals
Drug Stores
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
GCC
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
