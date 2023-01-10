Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Lantana Consulting Group
Lantana Consulting Group Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
Lantana has always been about the staff, their dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence so it makes perfect sense that they now take ownership.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantana Consulting Group (Lantana or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to employee ownership by becoming a 100% employee-owned company through the sale of stock to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the shareholders of the Company.
— Liora Alschuler, Founder
Lantana is a services company supporting the healthcare industry, primarily in the areas of healthcare surveillance, continuity of care, and program management in the government sector. Since its inception, Lantana has assisted in the development of data standards for electronic clinical information sharing and reuse, developing over 80 national standards. Over the course of the pandemic, Lantana was instrumental in assisting the government's rapid digital transformation with key contracts under the CDC, CMS, state departments of health, and the NIH.
Liora Alschuler, Founder and former CEO, will be assuming a new role with the appointment of Courtney Panaia-Rodi as CEO and Wendy Wise stepping in as COO. “Lantana has always been about the staff, their dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence,” Liora commented, “so it makes perfect sense that they now take ownership. I have always wanted Lantana to be a company that I would like to work for—and now, in my new role as Chief Strategy Officer focused on new business, special projects, and communications, I will have that opportunity. I am thrilled to hand off the torch to Courtney who has an expansive vision for Lantana and the leadership qualities to fulfill that vision.”
“I’m honored to assume the CEO role and build on the strong foundation Liora created. The transition to employee ownership is a significant milestone and creates a sustainable future for the organization and our amazing employees,” Courtney added. “As CEO, I want to continue our strong reputation for exceptional delivery to clients and expand the areas where we innovate solutions. Partnering with our leadership team, I have full confidence in our ability to fulfill this vision in the coming years.”
Brady Finney of Atlantic noted, "We are thrilled to be a part of creating employee ownership for Lantana and excited for the new employee owners. We can't wait to see the great things they will do for the Company as they lead it through its next chapter."
About Atlantic Management Company
Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.
Brady Finney
Atlantic Management Company, Inc.
+1 603-427-8760
email us here