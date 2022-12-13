Intrinsic ID to Showcase its Security Solutions at CES 2023

Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of physical unclonable function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that it will be showcasing the full range and versatility of its PUF technology for device-level security and authentication applications at CES 2023.

Key Takeaways:

At CES 2023 Intrinsic ID will display its full range of embedded security solutions at the Next Level Innovations Pavilion (Booth # 55332)

Intrinsic ID's solutions and technology equip the vast number of connected devices we place trust in every day with proven embedded security, authentication and identification.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.

