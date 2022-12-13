Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,059 in the last 365 days.

Intrinsic ID to Showcase its Security Solutions at CES 2023

Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of physical unclonable function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that it will be showcasing the full range and versatility of its PUF technology for device-level security and authentication applications at CES 2023.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • At CES 2023 Intrinsic ID will display its full range of embedded security solutions at the Next Level Innovations Pavilion (Booth # 55332)
  • Intrinsic ID's solutions and technology equip the vast number of connected devices we place trust in every day with proven embedded security, authentication and identification.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.

Contacts:

Toni Sottak
8435304442
toni@wiredislandpr.com

Source: Intrinsic ID

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147836

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Intrinsic ID to Showcase its Security Solutions at CES 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.