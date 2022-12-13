Coastline Church Elevates Wi-Fi Connectivity, Reliability and Technology using Tellabs FlexAir with Optical LAN

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, deployed Tellabs FlexAir™ with Passive Optical Local Area Network (LAN) at Coastline Church's mixed-use, expansive property in Carlsbad, California.

Coastline Church hybrid events deliver a full-emersion digital experience for online and in-person attendees. The local guests also need to access network connectivity both inside and outside. Tellabs FlexAir combines the best wireless Access Points (AP), cloud-based intelligent management, and Passive Optical LAN for a simplified and unified enterprise grade network solution. Coastline Church benefits from better user-experience over either wireless and wired network with Tellabs FlexAir mainly attributed to connectivity, reliability and technology improvements, in particular:

High Density Connectivity For Hundreds Simultaneously

Ultra-Reliable Network Reduces Outages and Trouble Tickets

Confidence to Keep Pace with Changing Future Technologies



"The Tellabs FlexAir solution has kept pace with our all-at-once and have-to-have network performance demands," said Josh McCaskill, Coastline Church Executive Director. "With the Tellabs FlexAir system in place, the potential is very great. We are so thankful that Tellabs came to us and worked through our needs. It's been an amazing opportunity for us."

"We are very pleased to see this Coastline Church design using the Tellabs FlexAir access points, intelligent cloud-based controller, and Passive Optical LAN can be cost-effective, yet highly scalable for mixed-use property," said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

You can read more about the Tellabs FlexAir system installed at Coastline Church by reading our more detailed use case available on our website.

About Coastline Church

Located in Carlsbad, California, Coastline Church offers contemporary worship services that are alive with energy and creativity, as well as excellent childcare, exciting children's and student ministries, and dynamic small groups. For more information, please visit coastlinechurch.org.

About Tellabs

Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs' sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb45f5a1-2810-45b0-9bd8-941c8da11bcc