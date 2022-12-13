EFFECT Photonics Partners with Fabrinet to Scale Production of Highly Integrated Optical Solutions

EFFECT Photonics, a leading developer of highly integrated optical solutions, announced today that it has selected Fabrinet FN as its manufacturing partner for its integrated optical sub-assemblies.

Fabrinet is a global leader in high-precision optical, electronic and mechanical manufacturing services, and a proven partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide. As a manufacturing partner, Fabrinet will perform sourcing, procurement, assembly, test, and calibration of EFFECT Photonics' integrated optical sub-assemblies.

Increased optical bandwidth is needed more than ever before due to a wide range of cloud and cloud edge applications and the increased access speeds enabled by 5G and beyond. Photonics are ideally suited to serve this need, but production currently plays an important role in bringing integrated optics technology to the masses. By leveraging Fabrinet's leadership in electro-optical and electronics manufacturing, EFFECT Photonics can adapt and scale its integrated optical solutions to meet ever-changing market demands and high-volume requirements.

"Fabrinet is recognized worldwide for its best-in-class expertise in the field of optical product manufacturing and its ability to support the most demanding markets, technologies, and business models," said Roberto Marcoccia, CEO, EFFECT Photonics. "By leveraging their proven capabilities and longstanding manufacturing prowess, EFFECT Photonics is able to offer our customers increased supply, reliability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness."

"We are pleased to have been selected by EFFECT Photonics as their manufacturing partner to provide production at scale for their optical subassemblies," said Edward Archer, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing at Fabrinet. "As a leader in advanced optical packaging and precision manufacturing for complex devices, we are well positioned to support EFFECT Photonics in achieving their business goals."

About EFFECT Photonics

Where Light Meets Digital - EFFECT Photonics is a highly vertically integrated, independent optical systems company addressing the need for high-performance, affordable optic solutions driven by the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth and faster data transfer capabilities.

Using our proprietary digital signal processing and forward error correction technology and ultra-pure light sources, we offer compact form factors with seamless integration, cost efficiency, low power, and security of supply. By leveraging established microelectronics ecosystems, we aim to make our products affordable and available in high volumes to address the challenges in 5G and beyond, access-ready coherent solutions, and cloud and cloud edge services.

For more information, please visit: www.effectphotonics.com. Follow EFFECT Photonics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.fabrinet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005055/en/