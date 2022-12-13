Submit Release
Olympus Insurance Relocating Corporate Headquarters to Jacksonville, FL - Looking to Hire

Olympus Insurance is excited to announce their move from Palm Beach Gardens to Jacksonville. The company plans to open its Southside Jacksonville headquarters this week. They have employed new local talent already, while continuing to seek additional candidates for key roles at the new office.

Olympus Insurance offers a portfolio of homeowner insurance products, including homeowners, condominium, townhome, and landlord property insurance options statewide.

Olympus currently underwrites more than 82,000 policies in the Sunshine State and is eager to add to their vast team at the new corporate office. Olympus values diversity, professional development, is committed to fostering a healthy and engaging work environment and offers a competitive benefit package. All newly hired team members will join those Olympians who have relocated to commence work in the remodeled headquarters in Prominence Office Park.

"We are honored to become a part of the Jacksonville community. We see a strong future for Olympus and are poised to grow our team with roots in North Florida, while continuing to provide the finest possible coverage and customer service to Florida property owners," said Steve Bitar, CEO of Olympus Insurance.

Olympus employees, known as Olympians, are the heart of the organization. Olympians are offered a comprehensive compensation package as well as a work/life balance. If this sounds like something that interests you, please visit the Olympus website for information on career opportunities in Jacksonville, olympusinsurance.com/careers.

About Olympus Insurance

Olympus Insurance Company specializes in property insurance and was founded in 2007, celebrating 15 years in the Florida homeowners insurance market.

Through its uniquely disciplined organic growth strategy, Olympus insures residential and investment property including homes, condos, rental properties, and valuable personal property. The company also offers flood insurance through both the NFIP and private market partnerships. Coverage for individual risks is provided on one of the most comprehensive coverage forms in the Florida standard market. For more information, please visit the Olympus Insurance website olympusinsurance.com.

