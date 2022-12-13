Mammography Systems Market Revenue to Cross US$ 4,765 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mammography Systems Market revenue was US$ 2,548.8 Mn in 2021and the market is forecast to reach US$ 4,765 Mn by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A mammogram is a low-dose x-ray that enables radiologists to examine breast tissue for abnormalities. Mammograms can be performed to check for breast cancer in both asymptomatic women and those with symptoms that could indicate cancer. Breast cancer can frequently be found or detected early by mammography, even before a lump can be felt, which will probably be easier to cure at this point.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising cases of breast cancer and the increasing technological advances in the field of breast imaging drive the global mammography system market.
The rising number of breast cancer
Breast cancer is among the most frequent cancers in women, regardless of race or ethnicity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, breast cancer causes more women to lose disability-adjusted life years than any other type of cancer. In every country, after puberty, breast cancer emerges in women at any age after puberty, although the incidence rate rises with age. WHO estimates that 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and there will be 685,000 fatalities worldwide. As of 2020, there had been 7.8 million diagnoses of breast cancer worldwide, the most common type of cancer.
Technical improvements in the field of breast imaging
Additionally, the development of breast imaging technology is promoting market expansion. Digital mammography, which is more accurate for younger women and those with dense breast tissue, has mostly supplanted film mammography. Due to the decrease in false positive results and improvement in accuracy, these advancements have boosted the dependability of mammography screening treatments.
Additionally, a lot of groups and institutions are funding the investigation and creation of breast cancer treatments. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) is funding research labs and clinical trials to develop a number of innovative technologies to identify breast malignancies. Digital mammography, positron emission tomography scanning, magnetic resonance imaging, and other advancements are being made to conventional mammography.
However, the increased price and chance of adverse consequences from radiation exposure may delay the global mammography market growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, in terms of product type, the analog mammography systems segment recorded a significant share in the global mammography systems industry. In order to identify tissue changes, analog mammography systems employ low-dose radiation that generates X-rays. This device captures the X-ray beams on film cassettes, resulting in a film showing the breast from different angles, for further analysis on film or digital imaging by a computer. In addition, analog mammography systems are less expensive than digital mammography systems. On the other hand, the digital segment will record the highest annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030.
In 2021, on the basis of modality, the portable mammography systems segment accounted for the maximum share in the global mammography systems industry and will grow at the highest rate over the forecast years. The reason for the growth is that it can be quickly disassembled to fit inside a car. These machines' low prices and light weight are also boosting the market's expansion. Furthermore, villages and rural places without local imaging facilities might adopt portable mammography devices.
In 2021, according to the end-user segment, the in-patients segment recorded the maximum share in the global mammography systems industry and also reports the highest rate during the forecast duration. Breast cancer diagnosis and treatment cannot be done effectively at ambulatory surgical centers since they are exceedingly complex, time-consuming, and require a suitable medical setting. As a result, there is much less demand for these facilities from end users than there is for fully functional in-patient settings.
Regional Summary
In 2021, as per the region, North America held the leading share in the global mammography systems industry. The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer among women in the country. 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new cases of female cancer each year are caused by it. Additionally, the availability of cutting-edge cancer detection technologies in North America is fueling market expansion. Whereas, the Asia Pacific region will report the highest growth rate over the prediction course. This is a result of Asian populations having high rates of breast cancer in terms of incidence, death, and 5-year prevalence.
Prominent Competitors
The prominent competitors in the global mammography systems market are:
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Siemens AG
Planmed Oy
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.
Canon, Inc.
Hologic, Inc.
Metaltronica S.p.A.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
General Electric (GE) Co.
Other Prominent Players
Key Strategies by these Players
In Nov 2021, Siemens Healthineers gained permission for two novel mammography reading and workflow optimization solutions from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. With this approval, the business could provide more breast health products.
In April 2021, Fujifilm Holding Corporation announced the newest iteration of its Amulet Innovality mammography system, dubbed "Harmony." The mammography system is illuminated in this edition thanks to the improved diagnostic performance and creative design elements, which helps the patient feel at ease and comfortable.
In March 2021, Siemens Healthineers, Mammovista B.smart, a new software solution, was added to the company's product line. This solution would speed up the entire reading process for breast imaging, and a brand-new application called Teamplay Mammo Dashboard would enable dashboard-based visualization of the key performance indicators process of breast imaging, improving workflow. These new options would increase its digital breast care services.
Segmentation Outline
The global mammography systems market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Modality, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type Segment
Analog Mammography Systems
Digital Mammography Systems
By Modality Segment
Portable Mammography Systems
Non-Portable Mammography Systems
By End User Segment
Impatient Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
