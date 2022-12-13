Indiana Health Centers announces the celebration of its 45th anniversary, tackling the health disparity issue head on
The nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center is a statewide leader in the community with a Women Infant Children (WIC) contract.
We are proud to continue to innovate with technology while enhancing the quality of care.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana Health Centers, Inc. (IHC) a statewide leader in the health center community, announces the celebration of its 45th anniversary in 2022 by tackling the health disparity issue head on. The nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center first began providing health care services in 1977 to migrant farm workers and became the first community health center with a Women Infant Children (WIC) contract. IHC officially incorporated in 1981 and opened their first three health centers in Howard, Grant, and Saint Joseph counties, currently adding Jackson, Owen, Miami and Cass.
— Ann Lundy
Federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) provide critical primary care services to nearly 30 million low-income patients throughout the US. IHC is doing their part to address social determinants of health and truly uplift the medically underserved communities.
Indiana Health Center is a 2022 awardee of Health Disparities reducer, Access Enhancer, and Advancing HIT for Quality Badges from the U.S Department of Health & Human Services (HRSA). These awards show the hard work and dedication of the IHC team as they work tirelessly to provide medical, dental, and behavioral health care to the medically underserved and uninsured populations of the state on a sliding fee scale to patients of all ages who might not otherwise be able to afford quality healthcare.
Addressing the social determinants of health is critical for improving the health of Hoosier populations as these factors affect patient health and the possibility of developing a chronic condition later in life. Celebrating their 45th year, IHC has expanded their service area and now operates in seven counties. Their impact is seen in tens of thousands of families across the state of Indiana who have been able to find affordable, high quality, and equitable care right here in our home state of Indiana.
IHC has always benefited from strong stable leadership boasting only three chief executive officers in more than four decades. Under the current leadership of Lundy, IHC continues to add more service areas to its network to provide quality health services to the medically underserved urban and rural Hoosier population.
Ann Lundy says, “From the beginning of this journey we wanted to ensure we were a solution or safety net to deliver the best quality healthcare services for all that we serve in Indiana. We are proud to continue to innovate with technology while enhancing the quality of care. One of the most important things is a strong and sound healthcare system for all where Hoosiers work and live."
About Indiana Health Centers, Inc. (IHC)
Founded specifically to provide high quality, affordable, patient-centered health care to underserved areas of Indiana, IHC’s vision is to be the medical home of choice for their patients. Indiana Health Centers, Inc. (IHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that has provided high-quality, affordable, patient-centered health care to underserved areas of Indiana since 1977. IHC operates ten health centers in seven different Indiana counties and provides care to the migrant population with a mobile unit during the harvest season. IHC provides medical, dental, and behavioral health care to all who seek care, regardless of their ability to pay. IHC health centers serve people who have Medicaid, Medicare, HIP, most commercial insurance companies, and provide a sliding fee scale for those without insurance.
Indiana Health Centers Inc. receives HHS funding as a Health Center Program grantee under 42 U.S.C. 254b and has deemed status as a Federal Public Health Service employee under 42 U.S.C. 233(g)-(n) with respect to certain health or health-related claims, including medical malpractice claims, for itself and its covered individuals.
Learn more about Indiana Health Centers, Inc. at www.indianahealthonline.org or call 317.576.1335.
Contact Information
Ann Lundy, Chief Executive Officer
Indiana Health Centers, Inc.
www.indianahealthonline.org
317.576.1335
Jane Vaughne
CIIC PR
+1 845-358-3920
email us here