KANERAI Named Best CLO Valuation Service Provider in CreditFlux CLO Census

KANERAI ranked best provider in four categories overall, including CLO Analytics, Portfolio Management Services, and Secondary CLO Platform.

KANERAI's systematic methodology establishes its CLO prices as the highest standard in the evaluated pricing industry and we are pleased to have them as BVAL's CLO third-party valuations provider."
— Stephanie Sparvero, Global Head of BVAL at Bloomberg
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KANERAI, a global provider of structured finance investment analytics and enterprise data solutions, is pleased to announce its CLO Valuation Service via Bloomberg was named Best CLO Valuation Service in the largest CreditFlux CLO Census to date. Each year, Creditflux surveys investors, collateral managers, bankers, traders, and service providers on key issues affecting the market and highlights the industry’s leading providers.

KANERAI's Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) pricing methodology provides highly defensible valuations for CLOs backed by corporate loans and bonds. The company provides CLO third-party valuations for BVAL, Bloomberg’s industry-leading evaluated pricing service.

“Congratulations to KANERAI on this well-deserved win for the second time. KANERAI’s systematic methodology establishes its CLO prices as the highest standard in the evaluated pricing industry and we are pleased to have them as BVAL’s CLO third-party valuations provider,” said Stephanie Sparvero, Global Head of BVAL at Bloomberg.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized with this award for a second year in a row. We want to thank our clients for their continued support and Bloomberg for another successful year working together to provide unprecedented pricing transparency for structured finance securities via the Bloomberg Terminal and Bloomberg’s Data License feeds,” said G. Adam Kirby, President of KANERAI.

KANERAI was also recognized as the best provider for CLO Analytics, Portfolio Management Services, and Secondary CLO Platform for its leading trading and analytics solutions providing insight and clarity into structured credit markets.

About KANERAI:

KANERAI is a leading global provider of structured finance investment analytics and enterprise data solutions. KANERAI’s CLO evaluated pricing service offers completely independent, auditable, repeatable results free of bias and leverages years of investments in big data management and machine learning techniques. We partner with industry leading buy-side and sell-side firms to provide best-in-class, custom-tailored solutions.

Mariya Nikolayenko
KANERAI
866-888-8354
media@kanerai.com

KANERAI Named Best CLO Valuation Service Provider in CreditFlux CLO Census

