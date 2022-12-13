Submit Release
The Urbans Comedy Series is Now Streaming on Tubi

TUBI'S newest comedy stars Rodney Perry, Clifton Powell, Donnell Rawlings, Tyler Craig, and Bern Nadette Stanis

Viewers can expect more episodes, features, and laughs.”
— Co-Creator Rasheed Green
ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tubi TV's latest comedy show, from Green Company Pictures, The Urbans, mirrors the Green brothers' life as business owners. The main character, J. Whitman (R. Saeed) is a successful upholstery shop owner on Urban Avenue, who although successful, is just as flawed as everyone else. Viewers get to experience Whitman’s everyday life, as he navigates a world full of humorously quirky characters. Written, produced, and directed by twins, the Green brothers, the sitcom stars Rodney Perry, Clifton Powell, Donnell Rawlings, Tyler Craig, and Bern Nadette Stanis. Audiences can expect a comedy with a unique and humorous perceptive. The Urbans is now available for streaming on TUBI.

About Tubi
Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with more than 45,000 movies and TV shows in the U.S., including a growing library of Tubi Originals, 150+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of film, television, news, and sports an easy way to discover new content that is entirely free.

Tubi is available in the U.S. on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on connected television devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, LG TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.

The Urbans (US) | HD Trailer Official | 2023

