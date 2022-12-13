OCS Offers Better Than Black Friday on New and Refurbished Computers During The Month Of December
Omaha Computing Solutions is ramping up computer discounts for December!OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When looking for a new computer, there's no better time to buy one than during the month of December at Omaha Computing Solutions. We’re offering deals on all of our computers, including our newest Ghidora Gaming PC Plus.
Omaha Computing Solutions is there to help its customers with their IT problems. However, it starts at the machine. Finding the right machine for their customers is one of the services that they take pride in offering. That's why they are offering amazing deals for their customers. In fact, these deals are so hot they blow Black Friday out of the water. When it comes to deals on laptops and computers, don't think of the big box stores. Think Omaha Computing Solutions.
Introducing Our Newest Ghidorah Gaming PC:
With online gaming becoming so popular, it isn't surprising that Omaha Computing Solutions offers the newest Ghidora Gaming PC! At just $1399, this is a powerful and great-value gaming PC. The HP Prodesk 600 G5 Mini is also a great budget mini PC option at just $325. OCS offers better than black Friday deals all month long! So don't wait. Check out their website today!
The Ghidora Gaming PC comes with an Intel i7-11700k 3.6GHz Processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SATA SSD hard drive. It also includes an Nvidia Geforce GeForce RTX 3060ti graphics card that allows for great gaming performance.With an attractive smoked glass case and RGB AIO cooling, this powerful PC will look great on any desk. Looking for a powerful yet affordable gaming PC? The Ghidora Gaming PC is the perfect option! This gaming system comes with Win10 Pro already installed, making it easy to set up and start gaming.
Our HP Prodesk G Mini – Perfect For Any Business: Needs:
The HP Prodesk 600 G5 Mini is a great small and scalable solution for Omaha businesses. This is yet another amazing option that is on sale for the month of December. It has an i5 -8500T processor and 16 GB of RAM, making it powerful enough for most business needs. It also comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, so it is ready to go right out of the box. Plus, at $325, it's a perfect price for just about anyone. When looking for a small and affordable solution that can handle most business needs, the HP Prodesk G Mini is definitely worth considering.
HP Elitebook 850 G5 - A Great Choice:
The HP Elitebook 850 G5 is a great choice for business users who want a reliable and powerful laptop that can help them boost their productivity. The HP Elitebook 850 G5 comes with a range of features and benefits that make it a great choice for business users, including a powerful Intel Core i5 -8350U 1.7 GHz processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB NVME SSD. Omaha Computing Solutions helps its customers get the most out of their new HP Elitebook 850 G5 with their wide range of services and support.
When it comes to buying a new laptop, there are a lot of factors to take into account. Among these are the price, features, and brand. One of the most popular brands on the market today is HP. They offer a wide range of laptops that cater to both business and personal use. For customers looking for a powerful laptop that's also affordable, then they should consider purchasing an HP Elitebook 850 G5.
December Deals – Don’t Miss Out!
December is a great time to buy a computer because OCS offers better deals than Black Friday. The Ghidora Gaming PC is a great deal at $1399. The HP Prodesk 600 G5 Mini is also a great deal at $325. However, if a laptop makes more sense, then check out HP Elitebook 850 G5 for $375. Whatever your computing needs are, these systems have the power to make it happen.
Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean that the sales and deals are! Head on over to Omaha Computing Solutions for great deals on computers. Omaha Computing Solutions offers better than Black Friday deals throughout the month of December. They cater to their customers that are in the market for a new computer, so be sure to check out their website today!
Other Services Offered by Omaha Computing Solutions:
Once the computer situation is sorted out, customers often fail to keep their infrastructure up and running. It is best to hire professionals. Businesses need professional IT providers to keep their systems running smoothly and securely. Omaha Computing Solutions is a great choice for IT providers because they have a long history of satisfying customers. Their experience and expertise make them the perfect choice for businesses of all sizes. They also offer affordable rates that are sure to fit any budget.
Some of the many benefits of using Omaha Computing Solutions' IT services include:
Their experience and expertise make them perfect for businesses of all sizes.
Their affordable rates fit any budget.
They offer a wide range of services, including computer repair, internet access, office software, and more.
They're always available to help businesses keep their systems running smoothly and securely.
How Omaha Computing Solutions Helps Their Customers Save Money On IT Costs:
Working with Omaha Computing Solutions can help businesses save money on IT costs as well as with these amazing December computer deals. Outsourcing IT services can allow their customers to cut down on their overall spending. Additionally, having a proactive IT strategy can keep businesses running smoothly. By being aware of the latest technological trends and developments, they can help to ensure that their customers' technology is up-to-date and compliant with current regulations. In addition, their team of experts is highly flexible and always open to working with their customers in order to create a custom solution that meets their specific needs.
Omaha Computing Solutions has a wealth of experience in the field of IT. This allows them to provide efficient and cost-effective services that meet their customer's specific needs.
