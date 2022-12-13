SugarSkinnTM Partners with local organization for Barnstable OrganicsTM
EINPresswire.com/ -- SugarSkinnTM is proud to partner with the Greenwich Riding & Trails Association with their newest line, Barnstable OrganicsTM. The line of equestrian grooming products was released in February and offers three, natural, vegan, and highly effective products for the treatment of common equestrian grooming concerns. 15% of proceeds from the Barnstable Organics line will benefit the Greenwich Riding & Trails Association.
“The mission of SugarSkinn has always been to provide the highest quality products without compromise. The Barnstable Organics line is no exception, as we created this line of products to offer the same benefits to the equestrian community. This is why we are thrilled to partner with our friends at Greenwich Riding & Trails and give back to an organization working to preserve and protect the tradition of horseback riding for the community and future generations,” says Elizabeth Menegon, founder of SugarSkinn.
The line of products, which includes a Shoo Fly Shoo Insect and Bug Repellant, Mane and Tail Detangler, and Healthy Hoof Nourishing Oil, is tailored specifically for horses while maintaining the same small-batch standards that SugarSkinn customers value. All Barnstable Organics’ products have been carefully selected to abide by the banned substance list for USEF and FEI.
“The Greenwich Riding & Trails Association is thrilled to be partnering with Barnstable Organics. We have been working to preserve and protect the long tradition of horseback riding and trails in Greenwich since 1953, which starts with the care of our beloved horses. The quality of ingredients and effectiveness of the Barnstable Organics products is simply the best, which is what our horses deserve,” says Layla Lisiewski, Managing Director of GRTA.
The line is exclusively available at SugarSkinn.com and can be purchased as a set or as individual products.
