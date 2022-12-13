Read more about Unidentified Woman’s Remains Found in Riceboro

Riceboro, GA (December 13, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide. The body is that of a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5’9’ to 5’10, and approximately 190 to 200 lbs. She has no apparent scars or tattoos. A forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.

The woman’s remains were discovered by hunters on Friday, December 2, 2022, in woods of the Portal Hunting Club that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border. Her date of death is believed to be approximately two weeks before she was found.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

In addition, a special thanks to the following agencies for their assistance: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, and South Carolina K9 Search Team.