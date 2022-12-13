Submit Release
UpStart Commerce welcomes Mike Graziano as Senior Vice President Of Sales

UpStart Commerce welcomes Mike Graziano to lead the company's sales efforts and build the sales team.

His comprehensive knowledge of the retail commerce space and track record of leading winning teams is a major asset to our company and our clients.”
— James Urbati
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graziano or “Graz” as he’s known industrywide, brings extensive experience in commerce, alliances, and sales. As SVP of Sales, Graziano will be responsible for the growth of UpStart Commerce, a retail enterprise-focused commerce platform, and leading its North American sales team.

"It’s really exciting to have Graz join the UpStart Commerce team," said CSO James Urbati. "His comprehensive knowledge of the retail commerce space and track record of leading winning teams is a major asset to our company and our clients. We can’t imagine a better or more experienced leader for our go-to-market team."

Graziano comes to UpStart Commerce with over 25 years of experience in the eCommerce industry. He has previously been employed at digital agencies, software companies, and systems integrators, including ATG, Mastek, and DMI. At TAISTech he played a key role in its rapid growth leading all sales, marketing, and alliances efforts, resulting in its acquisition by Mastek in only 4 years. He has led sales efforts that resulted in wins/projects with clients such as lululemon, Restoration Hardware, TOMS Shoes, Cort Furniture, Tillys, Mason Companies, Samsung Mobile, Lowe’s, and Giant Bicycles. Graziano also previously served as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps.

“I am thrilled to be joining UpStart Commerce and accelerating the company’s growth,” said Graz. “The deep experience and integrity of the executive team were very important in my decision to join them, and their knowledge of retail is reflected in the quality of the solution they have developed. I found UpStart Commerce’s modern approach to retail commerce functionality and their ‘No-Channel Commerce’™ concept to be both innovative and timely”.

UpStart Commerce is committed to providing advanced and scalable unified commerce solutions for retail businesses. With Mike's expertise and leadership, we firmly believe we will continue to drive innovation and growth in the industry.

Alyssa Ehinger
UpStart Commerce
+1 260-515-0428
