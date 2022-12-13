Pulmostics began clinical trial to validate novel medical device to detect breast cancer in women
Pulmostics began clinical trial to validate novel medical device to detect breast cancer in womenNEWBURY PARK, CA, US, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulmostics Limited is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the prestigious CHRISTUS Muguerza Alta Especialidad Hospital and the CHRISTUS CEI Clinical Research Center in Monterrey, Nuevo León, México, will begin a clinical trial to validate the use of a Pulmostics Limited very novel breath to detect breast cancer in women.
This joint effort will develop both the analytical algorithms and the clinical protocols to allow this new technology to be implemented as an initial test to detect breast cancer markers in Mexico and subsequently in the rest of the world.
We believe that thousands of lives will be saved due to the non-invasive, fast and accurate nature of this breath analysis test. The medical establishment will be able to diagnose earlier and easier than ever.
THE DOCTOR. BERNARDO ALFONSO FERNANDEZ RODARTE, Principal Investigator of CHRISTUS Muguerza commented: "Breath analysis promises to give clinicians real-time information about the patient's health and guide us through the treatment of the disease. Imagine, you only need to exhale and in a One minute a doctor has more information about a patient's state of health than can be gleaned from a battery of blood and urine tests. This trial is one step on the road to reaching that goal. Breast cancer is cancer most diagnosed in Mexico today and most diagnoses are at stage 3. We want and need a faster tool to detect breast cancer in women and we are working with Pulmostics to validate a breath test, a test that holds promise be low cost, painless and fast."
Breath analysis is a non-invasive technique to obtain information about the health status of a patient by analyzing the composition of the breath. Since the time of Hippocrates, doctors have known that the smell of a person's breath can help diagnose disease. If the breath smells like freshly baked bread, suspect typhus, like fish, suspect kidney failure, like garlic, perhaps poisoning. The scientific analysis of breath began in 1971, when Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling demonstrated that human breath is a complex gas containing more than 200 different volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Since Pauling's pioneering work, researchers have focused on:
1) Improve the ability of an instrument to detect compounds in the breath. (The Pulmostics BreathSensetm 1000 can detect compounds in the low parts per billion). and 2) Identify the compounds and patterns of compounds that are correlated with disease. Patterns have been found to correlate with lung cancer, breast cancer, liver disease, asthma, COPD, and others.
Pulmostics is focused on easy, non-invasive detection of breast cancer, which is now the most frequently diagnosed cancer worldwide, accounting for up to 12% of all cancers in women. More than 2 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. More than 640,000 women die each year from these diseases, mainly because their cancer was not diagnosed on time.
There is an urgent need for inexpensive, non-invasive technology that can be used globally.
We firmly believe that this is what Pulmostics offers and that the prestigious CHRISTUS Muguerza Monterrey Hospital and the CHRISTUS CEI Clinical Research Center will be essential in validating this technology under the most rigorous standards.
Keith Pinder
Landon Capital
+1 404-995-6671
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn