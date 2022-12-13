Rejuvenate Medspa in NJ with South Jersey’s Premier Advanced Practice Nurse Injector is Now Offering New Products
The VI Chemical Peel is an in-depth peel that uses TCA (trichloroacetic acid) to penetrate the skin and stimulate collagen production.
Upneeq is the only FDA-approved prescription eyedrop for acquired ptosis (low-lying lids) that lifts your upper eyelids to open your eyes
Rejuvenate Medical Spa in New Jersey offers a wide range of services and is now proud to introduce new product offerings to their loyal and new clients.
Rejuvenate Medical Spa in New Jersey offers a wide range of services that are designed provide results for the clients. Whether you are looking for a natural looking enhancements, platelet rich plasma facials that revive your skin, or chemical peel treatments that can help minimize the signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage etc, Rejuvenate Medspa NJ are offering these products and services for any beauty needs.
With the Medspa Director and Advanced Practice Nurse, Brandi, RN, MSN, APRN, CRNA who is passionate about creating individualized beauty treatments that result in natural-looking enhancements, Rejuvenate MedSpa NJ is committed to providing the very best.
Located in the South Jersey of New Jersey, this company is a mobile medspa, which means people can book appointments thru the website https://dgkwy.myaestheticrecord.com/book/appointments or can call Ms. Brandi Wilson thru this number 856-746-6960.
Rejuvenate Medspa NJ is proud to introduce additional offerings which includes the following:
1. VI Derm Dark Spot Lifting Serum targets, corrects and brightens frustrating skin discoloration with its 5% Tranexamic Acid.
2. The AnteAGE® Vaginal Rejuvenation Solution is a regenerative vaginal moisturizer. Harnessing the natural power of bone marrow stem cells, AnteAGE® VRS delivers lost bio-signals to restore a youthful micro- environment.
3. Upneeq is the only FDA-approved prescription eyedrop for acquired ptosis (low-lying lids) that lifts your upper eyelids to open your eyes
These products have been carefully selected for their quality and fit for purpose. From chemical peels to anti wrinkle injections and filler injections, there is a proper treatment for everyone's needs.
The company’s desire to help others live youthfully, and to offer curated and harder-to-find products, this website has been active since 2020. Items are in stock and ready for immediate fulfillment
The hustle and bustle of the holidays is upon us, making our time more valuable than ever. Shopping online has emerged as a convenient way to save both money and moments.
Check out their year end specials today! https://rejuvenaterxmedspa.com/yearendspecials/
Follow them also on Facebook @rejuvenatemedspanj
Brandi Wilson
Rejuvenate MedSpa NJ
+1 856-746-6960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Year End Specials | Rejuvenate MedSpa NJ