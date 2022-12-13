CLC Announces Opening of New Modern Headquarters
The move is part of the trailer leasing company’s commitment to the future of in-office workPISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading trailer leasing and intermodal equipment provider, Contract Leasing Corp (“CLC”), announced today that the company recently moved its headquarters to 371 Hoes Lane, one of Piscataway’s premier corporate properties. The company chose the location as part of its plan to continue investing in its strong in-person corporate culture.
“We’ve always had a very strong in-person work culture and, after going through nearly two years of disruption due to COVID-19 restrictions, we made the commitment to invest in an enhanced work space to support the health and wellness of our team.” Said CLC President and CEO Mike Goor. “Based on employee surveys, we came to recognize the negative toll that the effects of the pandemic have had on employee happiness and wellbeing, as well as how much cohesion had been created through years of our folks working together. With this move, we’re proud to provide our employees with a fresh and inviting space that will help to reinvigorate them, allowing for a happier and more productive workplace.”
CLC’s new office spans 14,000 square feet and is located on the 3rd floor, suite 301, of the 3-story glass atrium building at 371 Hoes Lane. With the new facilities, employees now have access to a café and lounge, a concierge, sun-filled shared seating areas, glass elevators and a fully equipped fitness center where CLC provides employees with company-paid fitness classes.
In early 2023, CLC plans on revealing more upgrades to its new office space and workplace culture initiative, including the unveiling of a custom mural, plans for its biennial team building extravaganza, and new volunteer opportunities where employees can take advantage of company paid volunteer days to assist at various CLC-supported non-profits such as The Community Food Bank of New Jersey and Think Big for Kids.
CLC’s recent headquarters move comes on the heels of multiple milestones including completing an acquisition by funds advised by Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”), a global alternative investment manager, and closing in on a third consecutive record sales year of its trailer and chassis leasing business.
Reflecting on the company’s successes, Mr. Goor remarked, “The opening of our new Piscataway headquarters is yet another step in positioning CLC for the continued growth and expansion of our long-term vision. We’re excited for our future and what lies ahead.”
About CLC
With over 30 years in operation, CLC is a leading trailer and chassis lessor. Headquartered in New Jersey, CLC serves its customers from 13 branches and depots primarily east of the Mississippi River. CLC offers a comprehensive suite of services for fleet management, including leasing, sales and consulting, as well as fleet maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance. For more information, please visit www.contractleasing.net.
