ProSearch Expands Global Resources Team

New, larger ProSearch office in Hyderabad, India, supports growing project management and operations teams and an intensified focus on strategic and creative work

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the recent expansion of its Global Resources team in Hyderabad to support the company's continued growth. The India team includes project managers, operations specialists, administrative staff, and others working with ProSearch client teams in the U.S. and worldwide to keep projects moving continuously and allow case teams to stay focused on more critical and strategic work.



The Hyderabad office is led by Ramakrishna (RK) Bojanapalli, director of India operations. Hired in 2020, Bojanapalli was named ProSearch Rookie of the Year in 2020 in recognition of his achievements in quickly building a strong Global Resources program. The Global Resources team, which Bojanapalli has grown from just five employees in 2020 to more than 35 today, provides day-to-day eDiscovery operations and project management support as well as performing various corporate functions. The team’s focus is high-performance service delivery and enabling 24/7 support of ProSearch client teams in the company’s U.S. and EU offices.

“The world of work is evolving, and ProSearch is committed to leading the change. Today there is less concern about where or how the tactical work is getting done and more emphasis on service delivery, accompanied by a better work-life balance for employees,” says ProSearch founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl. “Expanding our Global Resources team has improved all of this and more. RK has done an exceptional job building this team, and our expanded Hyderabad office will facilitate ProSearch’s continued growth.”

ProSearch’s growth is the result of an expanding client base in both the U.S. and the EU, increasing volumes of data as well as various data types, and the company’s expertise in handling all aspects of the discovery process. The expansion of the Hyderabad office enables ProSearch to devote increased resources to creative and strategic solutions, while continuing to provide a high level of service around the clock.

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

