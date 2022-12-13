Oil and gas senior manufacturing engineer Vidler Isac develops a ground-breaking supply chain solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidler Isac, born and raised in Cairo, Egypt, developed a ground-breaking tool that dramatically improves the ordering fulfillment process for oil and gas global manufacturing operations. His solution provides a view of all inventory available across the company and extracts routing hours and materials costs, allows for substitute materials, and updates costs and/or change routing times. It automates the materials need to deliver a production order and sends a list to inspection teams with drop dates needed for each component. In addition to reducing the volume of unnecessary orders for materials and equipment, it eliminates the need to expedite purchase orders of items already in stock. By reducing the volume of unnecessary orders for materials and equipment, the quoting process is much more accurate, productive and efficient, and saves millions of dollars in time and inventory.
Isac’s tools have garnered widespread recognition and have been implemented by leading oil and gas companies across the globe. “In addition to excelling within the expected job scope, the various platforms and systems that Mr. Isac has created allows global teams to access information related to inventory, revenue, back logs, on-time shipments, and even sales projections from sister plants in Houston, China, and Saudi Arabia,” said David Himmel, Global Manufacturing Manager.
Loay Helal, A former manager of Isac’s also lauded the dashboard and processes he developed: “As a result of Mr. Isac's demonstrated ability to effectively collect and efficiently process data collected from various internal business systems, millions of dollars in time and effort were saved. Additionally, it became clear that Mr. Isac could make materials improve productivity and efficiency in various aspects of our manufacturing process. And this effect of reducing a lot of unnecessary orders from materials and equipment. This fantastic tool makes all the resources visible for all eastern and western operations.”
Isac began his career in 2007 as a field engineer in western Egypt and was quickly promoted to a well services location manager supervising more than 30 employees, including field supervisors, field engineers, and heavy equipment operators. His team provided services to over 15 offshore rigs and 25 land rigs. Isac was responsible for all aspects of operations including material and resource planning, logistics, safety, and finance.
Because of his significant accomplishments, business acumen and exceptional skills, Isac has continued receiving promotions and more responsibilities during his 15-year tenure. His contributions included developing world class software platforms that automatically extracted and processed data from multiple business systems and streamlined the allocation of resources. In 2017, he was transferred to the U.S, where he continued to identify and deliver solutions that addressed inefficiencies in the asset and personal planning processes, which led to vast improvements in data collection and millions of dollars of saving.
Recently promoted Planning Manager for his company’s Houston Product Center, Isac resides in Houston with his family. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering degree from the Benha High Institute of Technology (BHIT) at the German Institute for Mechanical.
HEDY BAKER
Isac’s tools have garnered widespread recognition and have been implemented by leading oil and gas companies across the globe. “In addition to excelling within the expected job scope, the various platforms and systems that Mr. Isac has created allows global teams to access information related to inventory, revenue, back logs, on-time shipments, and even sales projections from sister plants in Houston, China, and Saudi Arabia,” said David Himmel, Global Manufacturing Manager.
Loay Helal, A former manager of Isac’s also lauded the dashboard and processes he developed: “As a result of Mr. Isac's demonstrated ability to effectively collect and efficiently process data collected from various internal business systems, millions of dollars in time and effort were saved. Additionally, it became clear that Mr. Isac could make materials improve productivity and efficiency in various aspects of our manufacturing process. And this effect of reducing a lot of unnecessary orders from materials and equipment. This fantastic tool makes all the resources visible for all eastern and western operations.”
Isac began his career in 2007 as a field engineer in western Egypt and was quickly promoted to a well services location manager supervising more than 30 employees, including field supervisors, field engineers, and heavy equipment operators. His team provided services to over 15 offshore rigs and 25 land rigs. Isac was responsible for all aspects of operations including material and resource planning, logistics, safety, and finance.
Because of his significant accomplishments, business acumen and exceptional skills, Isac has continued receiving promotions and more responsibilities during his 15-year tenure. His contributions included developing world class software platforms that automatically extracted and processed data from multiple business systems and streamlined the allocation of resources. In 2017, he was transferred to the U.S, where he continued to identify and deliver solutions that addressed inefficiencies in the asset and personal planning processes, which led to vast improvements in data collection and millions of dollars of saving.
Recently promoted Planning Manager for his company’s Houston Product Center, Isac resides in Houston with his family. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering degree from the Benha High Institute of Technology (BHIT) at the German Institute for Mechanical.
HEDY BAKER
Hedy Baker Communications
email us here