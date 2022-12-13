Submit Release
Evident selected by HUB International Mid-America to Provide Fully-Automated Insurance Verification for Enterprises

Expanding Services for HUB Customers to Improve Third-Party Risk Management

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUB International Mid-America, a region within HUB International, a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits, business, and personal insurance products and services, and Evident, the leading provider of third-party insurance verification solutions, are excited to announce their partnership to provide a fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and embedded insurance solution for enterprise clients.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Evident as our insurance verification platform to power our CertSecure solution,” said Paul Cohen, HUB International Mid-America, President of Kansas and Missouri. “HUB’s consultative approach to risk management, coupled with Evident’s ability to deliver innovative technology, allows HUB to bring a best-in-class platform to help reduce risk for our customers and removes an immense administrative burden to managing compliance. This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities of CertSecure and continue to grow within specialties, such as real estate, construction, transportation and healthcare.”

The joint solution automates the insurance verification and placement process for HUB’s enterprise clients. HUB and Evident’s comprehensive technology solution enables businesses to get more specific with their insurance requirements and provide subcontractors, vendors and tenants with the exact amount of coverage necessary to demonstrate compliance.

The smart automation streamlines third-party compliance while helping our clients reduce risk and save time and money.

“HUB’s selection of Evident is an exciting one, and a vote of confidence in our solution," said Evident founder and CEO David Thomas. “Our goal is to enable automated management and mitigation of third party risk, and this partnership will help HUB customers do just that.”

About Evident
Evident is the only fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification solution built from the ground up to reduce enterprise risk, spend, and manual effort. The world’s largest organizations rely on Evident’s game-changing insurance verification and credentialing technology to help them make fast and informed decisions about engaging new vendors, suppliers, franchises, and other third-party partners without compromising their data privacy. Evident is a VC-backed technology startup, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at evidentid.com.

