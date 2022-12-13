Innovative technologies for sales

Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 13 December 2022: Among the most rapidly growing innovations are AR and VR technologies, which enable you to partly or even completely, immerse yourself in virtual worlds. Products become tangible and entire plants can be walked through.

What technologies are available for sales?

The types of media used by companies for sales have multiplied. In addition to classic communication via letter, telephone and e-mail, there are nowadays more innovative means of communication that enable companies to stand out from the competition. Tablets and smartphones have been used by companies for quite some time. VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) are newer technologies which utilise special glasses to immerse the user directly in the action. In practice, this means that sales can communicate with customers via text, sound, video, the web and in 3D (AR/ VR). The newer the technologies are, the greater the opportunities for companies to use them innovatively for sales.

Targeted use of technologies in the customer journey

The first and most important step is to awaken the customers' needs. Events, websites, newsletters, social media and video portals serve this purpose. Once customer interest has been piqued, the next step is to provide information about the products on offer. With product pages, data sheets, product videos, online presentations, apps and live demonstrations, companies market their products and services in a targeted manner and provide the customer with relevant information.

3D webinar or AR app?

With the help of virtual rooms, customers are immersed directly in the action. Companies can design their own rooms and populate them with models of their products. Participants appear as avatars and can see and interact with each other. Audio communication is also possible. Presentations and product demonstrations can be delivered using videos. 3D webinars can be realised on a wide range of devices, such as a PCs, smartphones and tablets. Customers can also completely immerse themselves with VR glasses for a full virtual reality experience. AR apps are ideally suited for product presentations to customers. For this purpose, a tablet equipped with a suitable AR app is taken to a customer meeting. This enables a product to be digitally placed and viewed in the real world without it actually having to be there. Nevertheless, the customer can view the product from all sides and even disassemble it if necessary.

VR/AR technologies at trade fairs

VR and AR technologies in particular attract customer attention and offer enormous added value. Products are presented in a very innovative way, ensuring that the company is sure to be remembered long after the show is over. With the help of augmented reality, it is also possible to see inside a product using a smartphone or tablet. For this purpose, an AR app is created specifically for the product to showcase its various modes of operation. Virtual meeting rooms, online product presentations, and state-of-the-art AR/VR technologies at trade fairs and other events – all these things are innovative and attract customer attention. CAD Schroer offers comprehensive solutions and consultations to facilitate your first steps into the new technologies.

About CAD Schroer

CAD Schroer is a global software development company and provider of digitalisation and engineering software solutions, helping to raise the productivity and competitiveness of customers working in manufacturing and process engineering, including the automotive sector and its supply chain, the energy sector and public utilities. CAD Schroer has offices and subsidiaries throughout Europe and in the United States.

CAD Schroer’s product portfolio includes 2D/3D CAD, plant design, factory layout and data management solutions. Customers in 39 countries rely on M4 DRAFTING, M4 PLANT, M4 ISO and M4 P&ID FX to provide an efficient, flexible and integrated design environment for all phases of product or plant design – cutting costs while raising quality.

CAD Schroer's product portfolio also includes solutions such as i4 AUGMENTED REVIEW, i4 AUGMENTED CATALOG and i4 VIRTUAL REVIEW, which enable CAD data to be used directly in augmented (AR) and virtual (VR) reality. In addition, CAD Schroer works closely with its customers to create custom AR/VR or IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. CAD Schroer emphasizes close customer partnerships and supports its clients’ objectives through extensive consultancy, training, development, software support and maintenance services.

Contact Information

CAD Schroer GmbH Fritz-Peters-Straße 11

47447 Moers

Germany