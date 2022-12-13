RMSI Awarded Contract with SP Energy Networks to Support its Asset Data Updates and Improvements Program
READING, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMSI, a global leader in geospatial and engineering solutions, has been selected by SP Energy Networks – the distribution and transmission network operator for Central & Southern Scotland and Merseyside, Cheshire, North & Mid-Wales and North Shropshire - for the maintenance and update of its asset data.
RMSI has been commissioned by SP Energy Networks to maintain and update their digital GIS electrical network over the next 3 years for the SP Distribution and SP Manweb license areas. Additionally, it will also have a Network Data Improvement Programme (NDIP) that will continue to support SP Energy Networks’ ongoing systematic approach for the analysis and improvement of its asset data.
In this engagement, the service operations are delivered with an expert resource pool that operates offshore from Hyderabad, India and locally in Glasgow to deliver project requirements to high-quality standards.
“We are excited to be working with SP Energy Networks to support its network maintenance and update framework. We look forward to working with them as a trusted partner, utilizing our deep domain expertise in the geospatial and utility space, including provision of base map update services, which SP Energy Networks already utilizes.” said Anup Jindal, CEO & Joint Managing Director, RMSI.
“The veracity of our asset data is of critical importance in our journey to Net Zero. We continue to invest in technology and partners who can help us in further improving data quality and integrity across our processes and systems. We’re looking forward to working with RMSI and gaining insights from their three decades of geospatial experience and how this can assist us in delivering an asset data model fit for the network of the future. “said Shaun Stevenson, Head of Asset Data, SP Energy Networks.
About SP Energy Networks
As a distribution and transmission network operator, SP Energy Networks (SPEN) keeps electricity flowing to over 6m customers across 3.5m homes and businesses throughout Central & Southern Scotland and Merseyside, Cheshire, North & Mid-Wales and North Shropshire. We do this through our network of over 110,000km of power cables and 30,000 substations across our licence areas and we are investing approximately £7 billion into the electricity network to create a better future, quicker for our customers and communities.
About RMSI – Maximizing Business Value
RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure, to government & funding agencies.
RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 5000 resources and is consistently ranked amongst the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state of the art development centres in India, and six fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East and Bahrain. For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com
Shivangi Agarwal
RMSI Private Limited
