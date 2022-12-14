Win Houses in Italy Sends Christmas Wishes From Italy
Help Children's Charities and gift someone the chance to win their very own Italian dream property
Gift someone the chance to win their very own Tuscan dream apartment”POOLE, DORSET, UK, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who doesn't love Christmas shopping from their armchair? This year, one could gift somebody the chance to win their very own fully furnished Tuscan Apartment. Only eleven more shopping day's. Visit www.winhousesinitaly.com for gift cards.
Win Houses in Italy are back with a new property. This time it is a historical apartment in a 15th century estate in the Tuscan countryside being raffled off for just £25 per ticket. As ever they are supporting their two children’s charities. In their previous competitions, they have raised hundred’s of thousands for The Children’s Society & Braccio Di Ferro. Children’s charities which will protect and support young people in poverty, those experiencing conflict in the home, children caring for their loved ones and a children’s hospice in Italy.
Imagine owning a piece of Italian history. Strolling around this exclusive historic group of buildings from the 15th century, restored to create an exclusive community for Tuscan homeowners. Its large grounds include 2 swimming pools a summer restaurant and wine bar in the central courtyard. Why not have a go www.winhousesinitaly.com. The winner will be chosen on 27th January 2023 in the presence of a competition and gaming lawyer.
For one winner, this amazing prize includes:
• Charming traditional restored fully furnished apartment in typical Tuscan style with exposed beams and terracotta flooring. Set in a panoramic hilltop position surrounded by typical Tuscan landscape
• Borgo Colleoli Resort is an exclusive historic group of buildings from the 15th century. Its large grounds include 2 swimming pools a summer restaurant and wine bar in the central courtyard
• Flights for 2 people to Italy (from anywhere in the world) including 2 days car hire and accommodation for 2 nights to sign transfer of ownership
• All taxes & legal fee’s paid
• Live in it, sell it or rent it out to earn a regular income
• 2 years condominium fee’s paid
• To date our entrants have helped raise 100’s of thousands of pounds for children’s charities. The Children’s Society & Braccio di Ferro. Both of these wonderful charities provide support and care to vulnerable children and to those with a life limiting illness. Help us make that more
• Set among 28 hectares of woodland, on a hill of tufa, stand the walls of Borgo di Colleoli, historical residence of charm, with an unmistakable glance of the Tuscan hills.
• Nestling in the heart of Tuscany, an unspoilt, unique area which is ideal for those wishing to get away from it all. The ideal location to indulge one's passion for everything Tuscan. Many of the best tourist destinations are within easy reach: whether one will want to visit the cities of Arts, Siena, San Gimignano, Volterra, Pisa and Florence, or just want to play golf in Tuscany or perhaps go to the seaside, the Borgo di Colleoli Resort is just a few km far away from the renowned beaches of Forte dei Marmi, Pietrasanta, Viareggio, Cecina and its enchanted surroundings Bolgheri and Castagneto Carducci
• Borgo which was an ancient country residence belonging to a noble family and included a main villa and all outbuildings related to farming activities . The whole complex was totally renovated and converted into a residential complex
• The nearest village is only 2 km away and Pisa international airport is 35 km away.
The charming apartment has a spacious open plan living/dining room with an ancient stone fireplace, with direct access to a large private balcony that overlooks the gardens. A separate hallway leads to the bathroom and a beautiful master bedroom . The finishes are traditional Tuscan style: terracotta tiles floorings and ceilings with exposed beams. The apartment comes fully furnished & sleeps up to 4 people. Set on the first & top floor. Central heating and air conditioning. One's own tranquil retreat is completely furnished and will be ready for the lucky winner to move into if they want to live in it, or it can be used to provide an income by selling it or letting it out to holidaymakers.
Chloe Hilton from The Children’ Society said: “Young People are losing hope for the future. That’s why Win House Italy are proud to #JoinTheFightback for hope and support The Children’s Society through the competition. Enter today and, join the fight back and help young people rediscover hope as we emerge from this pandemic”
Message from Elisa - Braccio di ferro
“We are really grateful for the opportunity this competition offers us. Opportunity that for "Braccio di Ferro", is life! The children in care of the Paediatric Hospice of Padua - Veneto - Italy are almost 200 a day and the resources are never enough. 'Our' children are special and even if every day they struggle with a pathology, for which there is no possibility of healing, they are entitled to the best possible treatment. Today all the people who have embraced the fate of luck have actually already won, because they have embraced the life of each of our 'special' children. Thank you Jon Nurse, Win Houses in Italy said: “This will be our 4th draw giving someone the opportunity to experience a life changing and wonderful prize. This absolutely stunning apartment is within a breath-taking location. Making properties like this available in a prize draw means people get the chance to win a super property for only £25 a ticket and they are helping some amazing charities when when they do take part”
For further information about the raffle use the contact page at www.winhousesinitaly.com/contact/
Our Previous Winners:
• Winner of Villa Gardino in Tuscany worth £400,000 – Bridgid – Carlesberge – USA
• Winner of €200,000 Pizzo Calabro town house – Claude B – Ottawa
• Winner of Villa Cascianella Tuscany £400,000 – Denis – Thionville – France
• £10,000 Cash Prize Winner – Fabrizo -UK
• £5,000 Cash Winner – Christopher – New York
