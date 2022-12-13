Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Ginger Powder Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market size is estimated to reach $672.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ginger powder prepared by crushing dried ginger roots also termed rhizomes appears packed with minerals and additional advantageous phytochemicals. Ginger powder needs to be partaken to increase the nutrient consumption, or utilized under medical supervision to avoid or treat a series of health conditions. Ginger powder offers one with certain vital nutrients. Homemade ginger extract is a concentrated fluid prepared with ginger, jaggery/sugar, and water. Ginger is utilized in Ayurveda for treating numerous diseases and is applied as a medication. Ginger essential oil possesses a rare ginger aroma and additional chemical constituents.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of the greatest importers of crushed or ground ginger-like Malaysia and Japan as per trade map including surging intake of ginger black tea in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market growth is being driven by the soaring application of ginger powder in the food industry including beverages like black tea and the surging intake of dietary supplements including ginger extract. However, the great reliance on climatic conditions which keep varying for the generation of ginger is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Ginger Powder &Ginger Extract Market.

3. Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market based on type can be further segmented into Black Ginger Powder and Yellow Ginger Powder. The Yellow Ginger Powder Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food, Medicine, and Others. The Food segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ginger Powder & Ginger Extract Industry are -

1. Xian Sihuan

2. Shaanxi Yongyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

3. Tianyang

4. Xian Orient

5. Pioneer Herbal

