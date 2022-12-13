ProActive Commercial Lending Group Launches SBA Hotel Loan Program
The SBA loan program is designed to help hotel businesses procure capital for improving and expanding their business.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, a well-known private lending company, has recently launched their new SBA hotel loan program designed to provide hotel businesses with capital for financing a variety of business projects. While this particular loan program has been launched in collaboration with the U.S. Government’s Small Business Administration agency, the lending company is most well known for its low-interest hard and soft money loans that have helped numerous investors secure excellent real estate investment properties in major cities in Texas.
ProActive’s SBA Hotel Loan Program offers two different types of loans to hotel businesses and both come with unique features and benefits. The SBA 504 hotel loan in Texas has a fixed interest rate and can be borrowed without putting down a collateral. With its long-term, the loan can be used for a wide range of business projects including acquiring fixed assets for expansion or modernization, financing ground-up construction, renovation or making improvements to an existing building, or purchasing heavy machinery and equipment.
The SBA 7(a) hotel loan also offers long repayment terms but generally has a higher fixed interest rate than the 504 loan. But what really makes this loan different from the 504 loan is its flexibility of use. While the 504 hotel loan can only be used for fixed asset purposes, the SBA 7(a) loan can be used for any business purpose including purchasing inventory or equipment, financing working capital, renovations, and even refinancing.
Since a substantial portion of the hotel loans SBA in Texas are funded by the Small Business Administration, they have more lenient eligibility requirements making them borrowable even for hotel businesses that do not have stellar business credits. What ProActive prioritizes more is viability and thoroughness of the business plans of the borrowers.
During the launch, the company’s founder Bruce Myles said, “While others might not see it, we understand all about the hard work you put in. Being in the hospitality industry can be very tiring with your early mornings flowing into late nights. You deserve exceptional service and expert advice to bring your hotel business to the next level. Pro-Active is very selective about the group of lenders / investors it works with. But this is all to the benefit of our clients.
About Pro-Active Commercial Lending Group, LLC: Pro-Active Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending institute founded by Bruce Myles in 2003. Since its inception, the group has been offering services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders to meet their financial needs.
