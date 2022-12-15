Happydemic Streamlines its Processes with Percipere and Cloud ERP from SAP

Percipere helps Happydemic smoothly implement an SAP Cloud ERP within just 4 months, allowing it to gain efficiency and cost optimisation like never before!

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mumbai, India, Recently, Happydemic went through an upgrade to its cloud landscape, powered by the partnership with Percipere. The company has completed the implementation of SAP® Business ByDesign®, a comprehensive cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, in just four months.

Happydemic is an Engagement Solutions company which helps organizations build strong relationships with their internal and external stakeholders using the power of music. The company was looking to improve its end-to-end process automation and integrate the processes into one system. Initially, the company was using multiple software solutions to finalize its accounts at the end of the month. It was entering all the information manually, which was time-consuming, inefficient, and sometimes led to errors. As a result, Happydemic was experiencing loads of manual data reconciliation, resulting in delays in the decision-making process.

Percipere’s consulting and advisory expertise helped Happydemic to narrow down on the landscape, solution, and the product. As a solution to the problems which Happydemic was facing, Percipere suggested the implementation of SAP Business ByDesign. Within the solution, Percipere implemented four different application areas – Finance, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Project Management, and Procurement.

With its newly implemented cloud ERP solution, Happydemic now has one integrated system to streamline its core accounting processes. In addition, it can manage its marketing, sales, and service processes, as well as projects of any size and complexity. The implemented solution will help the company achieve greater transparency, increase operational efficiency, and improve cost-effectiveness. As a one-of-a-kind player, Happydemic is all set for the next step of the growth journey.

Happydemic’s CTO, Lokesh Bhagwat, commented:

“Migrating a legacy system to an ERP can be a complex task; especially when the business is one of a kind like Happydemic. For the implementation partner, it adds the complexity of understanding the business ground up. A highly collaborative approach by the Percipere team helped kickstart the process leading to a smooth migration. Their willingness to understand our unique challenges and ability to solve issues promptly helped in maintaining the deadlines. Having all our processes documented and having a process driven culture helped us adapt to the new system easily.”

Percipere’s Co-Founder and Global Head, Rajee Bhattacharyya, commented:

“Happydemic is a unique player in its space with no comparative peer, and the process automation journey of Happydemic was an interesting one for Percipere. The vision from the Founders, guidance from the top management, and discipline and subject matter expertise from the project execution team accelerated the Process Automation journey. Percipere’s ‘customer-first’ mindset and experienced consultants with a true sense of ownership to the project brought this journey to fruition.”

About Happydemic

Happydemic is an Engagement Solutions Company with music at its core. We help companies strengthen engagement with their key influencers through innovative musical solutions.

Happydemic works with the marketing teams of companies to deploy personalized music-based experiences for company’s influencers like HNI for Banks, dealers for Manufacturing companies etc. Happydemic also works extensively with the HR managers of companies to help create strong bonds with the team members. In 6 years of its operation, Happydemic has delivered over 20,000 experiences across over 500 towns in India for most of the leading companies.

About Percipere

Percipere is a niche global consultancy which helps companies to enable their business transformation. At Percipere, we deliver competitive and value-driven solutions with a vision to improve the customer experience for ERP, Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) and Process re-engineering initiatives. Percipere has experience working with Fortune 500 companies and market leaders across industries like Manufacturing, Media, Wholesale Distribution, FMCG, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism and Life Sciences. Our next-gen, 100% In-house Process Intelligence Platform – FUTUROOT, helps companies improve process efficiencies with hyper-automation while enabling true enterprise innovation.

