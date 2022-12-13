Modified Wheat Starch Market to Reach US$825.3 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Augmenting demand for wheat starch in the pharmaceutical, animal feed, and food industry are anticipated to boost Modified Wheat Starch Market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Modified Wheat Starch Market size is estimated to reach $825.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Modified wheat starch can be demarcated as complex carbohydrate or starch extracted from the wheat berry/kernel. It is fabricated through native starch’s chemical and enzymatic treatment to alter its properties. It is commonly used as a thickening agent, fat substitutes, and emulsifier in food and beverages. Nevertheless, it is also considered a texture agent in several cosmetics and holds better steadiness against acid and heat. Growing demand for ready meals, proliferating usage as a fat replacer, heightening demand for nutritional drinks, spiking demand for adhesives, rising convenience and processed food consumption, growing applications in animal feed in order to ensure animal health, rising disposable incomes, bettering infrastructure in developing countries are factors set to drive the growth of the Modified Wheat Starch Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Modified Wheat Starch Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high wheat production, heightening demand for RTE foods with swift urbanization, embryonic processing technologies in the region, and increasing living standards of people as disposable incomes are broadening.

2. Versatile applications as a disintegrate in pharmaceuticals, emulsifier in food and beverages, and a binder in the paper industry, growing demand for cosmetics and convenience foods, technological breakthroughs in processing methods or technologies, and escalating demand for dairy and quality meat are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Modified Wheat Starch Market.

3. Wheat shortage is felt across the globe because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring inflation rates, and environmental mishaps are said to reduce the market growth.

4. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Modified Wheat Starch Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The high price of organic harvest and little to no awareness among people regarding the existence of organic alternatives has aided the demand for conventionally grown brown sugar. Furthermore, organic is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Nevertheless, animal feed and food and beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing segments with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to changing tastes and preferences of people, surging demand for convenience or ready-to-eat foods and nutritional beverages, and rising usage of animal feeds as overall demand for dairy and better-quality meat is augmenting day after day.

3. The Modified Wheat Starch Market, based on Geography, can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific held the largest share, with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of the biggest wheat-producing countries.

4. China, with over 134 million metric tons, and India with nearly 98 million metric tons of annual production are the two biggest wheat-producing countries in the world. Also, Australia’s contribution has reached 31 million metric tons in global wheat production. In addition to that, the enormous population size has aided the market in the said region. Moreover, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. the Indian Economic Survey conducted in 2021 claimed that the Indian pharmaceutical market is anticipated to reach $65 billion by 2024. In addition to that, global medicine spending is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2025. Also, proliferating demand for dairy and meat has broadened the use of starch as animal feed. India alone consumed 83 million metric tons of milk in 2021, whereas European Union’s consumption stood at 23.9 million metric tons.

6. China’s urban population surged drastically in 2021 to 64.7 percent of the total population. The figure has witnessed a more than 2 percent increase from 2020. In addition to that, India’s urban population was whirling at around 35.4 percent. By 2050, the number is projected to reach 46 percent. China recorded $12,551 GDP per capita in 2021. Even though India’s GDP per capita has been impacted negatively by the pandemic but the number is projected to boom as soon as the pandemic comes to an end.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Modified Wheat Starch industry are -

1. Archer Daniel Midland Company

2. Cargill Inc

3. Universal Starch Chem Allied

4. Grain Processing Corporation

5. Emsland-Starke GmbH

