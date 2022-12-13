Artificial Implants Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Implants Market size is estimated to reach $63,531 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Artificial implants can be utilized to supplement or substitute any portion or function of the body. These are made of materials that are immune system inert, meaning they will not bring about allergic reactions. They are used to treat not only incessant, long-term ailments, but also emergency cases when the accelerated failure of an organ is hard to control and needs instant replenishment with implants. In dentistry and orthopedics, artificial implants are utilized to mimic bone and joint function. These implants are frequently constructed of hard metals like pure titanium or titanium alloys that are connected to natural bone. The ability of the body to build and maintain normal bone structure surrounding the implant in a process called osseointegration determines the stability of the implant after the initial implantation. Hydroxylapatite (HA) has been used clinically for numerous years. It has good biocompatibility with bone contact owing to its chemical composition is very much alike to that of bone material. Hydroxyapatite (HA or HAP) of biologic (coral-, bovine- or marine algae-derived) or synthetic origin is presently utilized for bone repair and bone regeneration in the form of granules, blocks and scaffolds, by itself or as a composite with polymers or additional ceramics or as coatings on orthopedic or dental implants. A prosthetics implant is an artificial device that substitutes a missing body part, which can be lost by way of trauma, ailment, or a condition existing at birth.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17325/artificial-implants-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America(Artificial Implants Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. The growth is owed to the surging advancement in technology in the healthcare sector resulting in the development of artificial implants, prosthetics implants and artificial organs.

Artificial Implants Market growth is being driven by the growing occurrences of disabilities and organ failures requiring the application of artificial organs and prosthetics implants and the rising technological advancement in the artificial implants industry. However, wear and migration is issues connected with artificial implants, specifically for total or partial joint replacements and these are some of the factors hampering the growth of the Artificial Implants Market.

Artificial Implants Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Artificial Implants Market report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17325

Segmental Analysis:

Artificial Implants Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The Artificial Implants Market based on product type can be further segmented into Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implants, Dental Implants and Others. The Orthopedic Implants Segment held the largest Artificial Implants market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of orthopedic implants for trauma treatments, knee & hip replacement surgeries and more. Artificial organs are required for cardiac assist devices, orthopedic devices, neuroprostheses and neurological backing, urological backing, visual backing, blood cell and tissue replacement and autoimmune and metabolic therapy treatments. The health status decreases with increasing chronological age. As per World Health Organization (WHO), the count of persons aged 80 years or older is anticipated to triple between 2020 and 2050 to arrive at 426 million which will increase the rate of orthopedic issues among the older generation and this is further propelling the growth of the Orthopedic Implants segment. Furthermore, the Dental Implants segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of dental implants to back dental prosthetics including crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or to serve as an orthodontic anchor and surge in the acceptance of cosmetic dentistry.

Artificial Implants Market Segment Analysis - By Biomaterial: The Artificial Implants Market based on biomaterial can be further segmented into Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers and Natural. The Metallic Segment held the largest Artificial Implants market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the metallic implants being the most typical biomaterials used in joint replacement and growing more popular. Stainless steel, CoCr alloys and Ti and Ti alloys are the three kinds of metallic implants utilized in orthopedic applications. These metallic materials offer different features that make them an ideal alternative for complete joint replacement, including high strength, high fracture toughness, hardness, corrosion resistance and biocompatibility. Greater than 120,000 artificial hip joints are being implanted annually in the U.S. Hydroxylapatite [HAp, Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2] is the most extensively utilized calcium phosphate bioceramic for coatings of metal prostheses owing to its osteogenic characteristic and ability to form powerful bonds with the host bone tissues which is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Ceramic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the ceramic materials being used mostly in orthopedic and dental implants.

Artificial Implants Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Artificial Implants Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Artificial Implants Market) held the largest Artificial Implants market share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. Artificial implants are being developed as a result of the rapid growth in technology in the healthcare sector in the North American region. Heart valves, stents and grafts, prosthetic joints, ligaments and tendons, hearing loss implants, dental implants, breast implants and nerve stimulation devices are all examples of artificial implants. As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are two kinds of breast implants approved for sale in the U.S.: saline-filled and silicone gel-filled. Both kinds have a silicone outer shell. Artificial implants should possess certain properties like good dimensional tolerance, ability to be modified during surgery to fit the patient, high fracture toughness, good fatigue resistance, comparable strength and modulus to that of bone and high wear resistance. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Artificial Implants Industry are -

1. Cochlear Limited

2. Exactech Inc.

3. Aesculap Implant Systems

4. Biomet

5. Advanced Bionics Corporation

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17325

