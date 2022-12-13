Chelates Market worth US$7.5 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing need for water treatment acts as a driver for the Chelates Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chelates Market size is forecast to reach US$7.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chelating agents are organic compounds that link metal ions to form ring-like structures called chelates. A chelate is formed when a polydentate ligand bonds to a central metal atom. These ligands are called chelants, chelators, chelating agents, or sequestering agents. Chelation is useful in applications such as providing nutritional supplements, in chelation therapy to remove toxic metals from the body, as contrast agents in MRI scanning, in pulp processing, as cleaners and detergents, in water treatment to assist in the removal of metals, and in fertilizers. The most widely used chelate is ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid commonly called EDTA. It is used in detergents, liquid soaps, shampoos, agricultural chemical sprays, contact lens cleaners, and cosmetics. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19841/chelates-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chelates Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the chelates market, owing to a large proportion of agricultural lands and increasing agricultural practices in this region. According to Invest India, India’s agriculture technology to attain $24.1 billion by 2025.

2. Chelation is a process in which a polydentate ligand bonds to a metal ion and forms a ring. The complex produced by this process is called a chelate, and the polydentate ligand is referred to as a chelating agent.

3. Green chelates or natural chelating agents are also known as biodegradable chelating agents. They were formulated as an eco-friendly and highly efficient alternative for the two most frequently used chelating agents, nitrotriacetic acid (NTA) and EDTA.

4. The major opportunity for this market is high research spending to develop eco-friendly products that are cost-effective.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19841



Segmental Analysis:

1. The sodium gluconate segment held a significant share of up to 20% in the chelates market in 2021. Sodium gluconate is the sodium salt of gluconic acid formed by the fermentation of glucose. Sodium gluconate chelates and forms stable complexes with various ions, preventing them from engaging in chemical reactions.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Chelates Market in 2021 up to 35%, owing to the agricultural industry and water treatment practices in the region. China accounts for approximately 12.9% of the cultivable land globally. According to FAO, China is the largest producer of various crops, including rice, wheat, pears, peaches, potatoes, lettuce, cabbage, and other vegetables.

3. The personal care and consumer goods segment held a significant share in the chelates market in 2021. Chelates have a unique property- they can form soluble complexes with metal ions. They can also capture and transport the ions away from areas where they are not needed.

4. Water treatment is done to improve water quality. Water treatment has relevance as worldwide water demand is constantly under pressure due to the increasing world population and a globally improved standard of living. With the increasing urbanization and economic development, the current water supply is unlikely to satisfy the ever-growing demand.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chelates Industry are -

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. BASF SE

3. Kemira

4. The Dow Chemical Company

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company



Click on the following link to buy the Chelates Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19841



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Micronutrients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17739/micronutrients-market.html

B. Water Treatment Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18612/water-treatment-chemicals-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062