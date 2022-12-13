At 8.1 % CAGR, Trityl Chloride Market Size Worth USD 1.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing application of chemical intermediates is propelling the demand for trityl chloride, which is driving the Trityl Chloride Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Trityl Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Trityl chloride is an alkyl halide prepared using acetyl chloride, or by alkylation of benzene with carbon tetrachloride. Silver hexafluorophosphate reaction is utilized as a reagent in trityl chloride to replace halide ligands with the weakly coordinating hexafluorophosphate anion. In various organic chemicals, it is utilized as a protective agent or as a position blocking agent. The trityl chloride market is primarily driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the growth of the chemicals industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for trityl chloride. This, in turn, will drive the market growth in the projected forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Trityl Chloride Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the trityl chloride market, owing to the growing pharmaceuticals industry in the region. For instance, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, in 2020 the total pharmaceuticals production in Vietnam was US$3484.5 million, an increase of about 7.03% over 2019.

2. The rising research and development related to the ingredients of the pharmaceutical are resulting in the boosting demand for trityl chloride. This, in turn, is accelerating the growth of the market.

3. Furthermore, the use of trityl chloride as an intermediate in organic synthesis is likely to pose considerable prospects for market expansion throughout the projection period of 2022-2027.

4.

However, the hazardous nature of trityl chloride is projected to be a major restraining factor limiting the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The pharmaceutical ingredients segment held the largest share in the trityl chloride market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022-27. Trityl chloride is employed in the pharmaceutical ingredients in the manufacturing of various types of injections including joint infections, meningitis, pneumonia, and more, trityl chloride is employed in the pharmaceutical ingredients because its use ensures higher efficiency protection against depleting agents.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the trityl chloride market in 2021 up to 41%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is expanding due to the growth of the various industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other such sectors in the region.

3. The pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the trityl chloride market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-27. In the pharmaceutical industry, trityl chloride is employed to ensure superior chemical synthesis. The surging demand for pharmaceutical products is fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Trityl Chloride Industry are -

1. Shanghai Hanhong Chemical

2. Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

3. Alfa Aesar

4. TCI AMERICA

5. HBCChem, Inc.



