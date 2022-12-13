Antidiabetics Market Share Worth US$8.3 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antidiabetics Market size is estimated to reach $136 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The anti-diabetics market involves drugs, which are utilized for the treatment of diabetes mellitus and are also termed oral hypoglycemic/antihyperglycemic agents. The anti-diabetics market has developed enormously in current years with the increasing pervasiveness of diabetes mellitus. The gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) or gastro inhibitory peptide, also termed the glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide, is an inhibiting hormone of the secretin family of hormones. While it is not a strong inhibitor of gastric acid secretion, its principal role is to encourage insulin secretion. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitor (AGI) is an oral anti-diabetic medication utilized for diabetes mellitus type 2 that performs by averting the digestion of carbohydrates (like starch and table sugar). Oral antihyperglycemic therapy for type 2 diabetes mellitus has been extensively investigated. It is vital to mention that the orally administered antihyperglycemic agents (OHAs) utilized in the treatment of diabetes have also been reviewed in the context of prevention. Glycated Hemoglobin Test is a test that is occasionally utilized to diagnose diabetes mellitus but is more typically utilized to observe how the blood sugar levels have been in patients already diagnosed with diabetes. The glycated hemoglobin test is based on the quantity of sugar (glucose) tied to the hemoglobin within the red blood cells.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Antidiabetics Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the great market infiltration of insulin and additional anti-diabetic medications like alpha-glucosidase inhibitors in the North American region.

Antidiabetics Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of diabetes worldwide which may involve the application of alpha-glucosidase inhibitors and the growing count of programs commenced by different health organizations associated with health awareness pertaining to diabetes. However, the side-effects of anti-diabetic drugs like continued application of sulphonylureas on patients are inclined to bring about hypoglycemia and gentle weight gain and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Antidiabetics Market.

Antidiabetics Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antidiabetics Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Antidiabetics Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Antidiabetics Market based on product type can be further segmented into Insulin, Biguanides, Thiazolidinediones, GLP-Agonists, Sulphonylureas, DPP-4 Inhibitors, SGLT-2, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, and Meglitinides. The Insulin Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of insulin in conjunction with efficient therapeutic characteristics related to the product. The alpha-glucosidase inhibitor is utilized to treat Type II Diabetes. The introduction of novel products in conjunction with the forthcoming commercialization of products presently in the pipeline is further propelling the growth of the Insulin segment. Furthermore, the Biguanides segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the advantages of Biguanides like minimization of the risk of heart disease in addition to reduced blood sugar apart from Alpha-glucosidase inhibitor being utilized to treat Type II Diabetes.

Antidiabetics Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Antidiabetics Market based on the application can be further segmented into Type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes. The Type II Diabetes Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring count of diabetic patients with Type II Diabetes worldwide. The alpha-glucosidase inhibitor is used to treat Type II Diabetes. People above the age of 45 are at greater risk of Type II Diabetes. The increasing predominance of obesity and family history with diabetes are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Type II Diabetes segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the predominant sedentary lifestyle in contemporary times requiring the application of Alpha-glucosidase inhibitor with other probable risk factors being prediabetes, gestational diabetes, and Polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Antidiabetics Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Antidiabetics Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Antidiabetics Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the great progressive healthcare infrastructure in the region. The surging application of Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitor to treat Type 2 Diabetes is further driving the growth of the Antidiabetics market in this region. The increasing count of pediatric diabetes patients in conjunction with the surging requirement for management of diabetes amidst COVID-19 patients is further propelling the growth of the Antidiabetics market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antidiabetics Industry are -

1. Novo Nordisk A/S

2. Eli Lilly and Company

3. Sanofi S.A.

4. Merck & Co. Inc

5. Boehringer Ingelheim

