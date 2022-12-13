Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market to Reach US$8.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Generalized Anxiety Disorder is a condition with excessive tension, worrying and agitation regarding every day events. The defining characteristic of GAD is exorbitant, generalized worry that the individual finds difficult to curb and is backed by a series of somatic symptoms. This constitutes a universal introduction to the psychopathology of GAD. While panic disorder and generalized anxiety disorder share certain typical symptoms, like inordinate worrying, they are two independent and different mental health conditions. Acquiring knowledge regarding these two typical mental health conditions may be the earliest step to assisting oneself or a loved one. Symptoms of agoraphobia are frequently comparable to certain symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. These symptoms involve acute fear and anxiety connected to public places, crowds, enclosed spaces, wide-open spaces and public transportation.

Geographically, North America (Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of anxiety disorders including generalized anxiety disorder which may require the application of benzodiazepines, in the North American region.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market growth is being driven by the greater pervasiveness of anxiety ailments in women when compared to men and the surging awareness regarding generalized anxiety disorder which may require application of cognitive behavioral therapy across the world. However, the enormous count of failed clinical trials and declining R&D are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Segment Analysis - By Therapeutics: The Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market based on therapeutics can be further segmented into Antidepressant, Buspirone, Benzodiazepines, Others. The Antidepressant Segment held the largest Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the heightening application of antidepressants for treatment of generalized anxiety disorder attributed to antidepressants being the first line of treatment for patients enduring generalized anxiety disorder. Benzodiazepines may be habit-forming and are therefore utilized on a short-term basis generally being the last choice of treatment for generalized anxiety disorder. Furthermore, the Buspirone segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to Buspirone being better than placebo in enhancing anxiety and depressive symptoms in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) patients who have coexisting depressive symptoms.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Segment Analysis - By Therapies: The Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market based on therapies can be further segmented into Interpersonal Therapy, Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy. The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Segment held the largest Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of cognitive behavioral therapy for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most extensively utilized therapy for anxiety disorders. Research has demonstrated it to be efficient in the treatment of panic disorder, phobias, social anxiety disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, amidst numerous additional conditions. Agoraphobia Therapy can be performed by utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy. The consideration of cognitive behavioral therapy as the “gold standard” psychotherapy for generalized anxiety disorder is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market) held the largest Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the rising pervasiveness of generalized anxiety disorder and the increasing awareness regarding anxiety amidst people in the North American region. Cases of panic disorder and Agoraphobia are also noted in the North American region. The existence of key players like Abbott Laboratories in U.S. and the surging count of novel product launches are further propelling the growth of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Industry in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

1. Eli Lilly and Company

2. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

3. Pfizer, Inc.

4. Abbott Laboratories

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

