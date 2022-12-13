Crunchy Chocolate Market worth US$3.6 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demand for crunchy chocolate as well as brand awareness advertising by manufacturers are the fundamental reasons driving the Crunchy Chocolate sector.

Crunchy Chocolate Market Size is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Wafer chocolate, often known as crunchy chocolate, is made by coating a wafer with a layer of chocolate. It's made with cocoa butter, sugar or glucose syrup, skimmed milk powder, modified palm oil, peanuts, raising agent, soy lecithin, emulsifier and a filling of delightful flavours like honey, caramel and butterscotch to boost the flavor. Manufacturers are now developing a variety of crunchy chocolate product types that are not only tasty but also meet the needs and aspirations of a health-conscious consumer base. As a result, organic chocolate, vegan gluten-free chocolate and energy bars are becoming increasingly popular around the world. There are a variety of applications for crunchy chocolate that have influenced its popularity. Crunchy chocolate crumbs and pieces are added to liquids like coffee and smoothies or used to make chocolate sandwiches. Premiumization, a growing fast-food business, expanding distribution channels and other reasons are all contributing to the rise in demand for crunchy chocolates. The surge in demand for chocolates, particularly crispy chocolate, is driving the confectionery business. Dark, milk and white chocolates have gained popularity in recent years as a result of an increase in their consumption rate. Furthermore, the widespread availability of chocolate products, combined with a shift in consumer preferences toward confectionery items, has fueled chocolate demand. Increased demand for crunchy chocolate, as well as brand awareness advertising by manufacturers, are the fundamental reasons driving the Crunchy Chocolate sector during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Crunchy Chocolate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to changing trends of indulging in sugar-free, fat-free chocolates as a result of increased health consciousness. Moreover, Premium chocolates made from sustainably harvested cocoa from a single plantation are in high demand.

2. There are a variety of applications for crunchy chocolate that have influenced its popularity. Crunchy chocolate crumbs and pieces are added to liquids like coffee and smoothies or used to make chocolate sandwiches. Premiumisation, a growing fast-food business, expanded distribution channels and other reasons are all contributing to the rise in demand for crunchy chocolates will help to the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. However, the presence of high saturated fats and sugar content which can lead to numerous health problems, such as obesity, tooth decay, etc. limit the global Crunchy Chocolate industry growth throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

Crunchy Chocolate Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : Crunchy Chocolate Market based on the type can be further segmented into Bar, Toffee Bites, Truffles, Balls and Others. Bar held a dominant Crunchy Chocolate market share in 2021.

Crunchy Chocolate Market Segmentation Analysis- By Price point : Crunchy Chocolate Market based on product type can be further segmented into Mainstream, Premium. Mainstream held a dominant Crunchy Chocolate market share in 2021.

Crunchy Chocolate Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Crunchy Chocolate Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Crunchy Chocolate Industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. Ferrero Spa

3. Cargill Incorporated

4. Mars Incorporated

5. Mondelez International, Inc.

