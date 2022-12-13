Electrical Insulation Materials Market Size to Boost US$12.7 billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Demand for electricity which is further driving the for Electrical Insulation Materials Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electrical Insulation Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$12.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Electrical insulation materials are materials generally manufactured from thermoplastics, thermosets, ceramics, fiberglass and others. These materials do not allow electricity to pass through them and protect the electrical equipment from high voltages. Electrical insulation materials are used in different electrical equipment such as generators, electrical rotating machines, shackles, pin insulators, transmissions and transformers among others. The rapid urbanization along with industrialization is one of the major factors driving the market for electrical equipment which is further driving the market for electrical insulation materials. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electrical Insulation Materials Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR 0f 5.8% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers driving the market is rapid industrialization and urbanization.

2. The growing safety measures among electrical equipment are expanding Electrical Insulation Materials Market size during the forecast period.

3. However, fluctuating oil prices and raw material prices are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Electrical Insulation Materials Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The wires and cables segment held the largest share of 30% in the Electrical Insulation Materials industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Wires and cables are the majorly used electrical companies in the power industry.

2. The Asia Pacific region dominated the Electrical Insulation Materials industry in terms of revenue with a share of 43% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2027).

3. The thermosets segment held the largest share with 28% in the Electrical Insulation Materials industry in 2021 and are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Thermoset insulations are generally made of a material that gains strength when heated.

4. Electrical is the major energy source used globally for different operations. The growing adoption of electrical equipment in both household and industrial applications is one of the major factors driving the market for electricity which is further driving the market for electrical insulation materials.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electrical Insulation Materials Industry are -

1. Nitto Denko Corporation

2. 3M Company

3. E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

4. The Dow Chemical Company

5. Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. KREMPEL GmbH



