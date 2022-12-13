More control for faster more secure enterprise infrastructures: RayManageSoft UEM 2.4

Raynet Logo

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, announces the release of RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager (RayManageSoft UEM) 2.4. With more automation and better control, Raynet is making endpoint management easier and more responsive to business needs.

Critical business infrastructure, both on and off-premises, needs to be regularly updated with the latest software and patches to run reliably, efficiently, and securely, but this is both time and labor intensive, diverting crucial resources away from business priorities. RayManageSoft UEM’s latest release, version 2.4 makes endpoint management faster, more intuitive, and more automated, allowing businesses and organizations to focus on their goals.

RayManageSoft UEM has new and improved features for automated update delivery and vulnerability detection, an integration to the Raynet Package Store, where organizations have direct access to over 10,000 pre-configured software packages, and higher quality data for better IT visibility. This approach has been recognized by Gartner® three years in a row in their “Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management Tools”, which has highlighted Raynet’s flexible pricing and services, its ease of use, vulnerability recognition, and automation.

CFOs, CSOs, infrastructure and IT managers will love how intuitive it is. The built-in wizard functions significantly reduce training time, and the editors allow users to save business-specific configurations, giving control back to the organizations. RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager 2.4 makes updating and securing business infrastructure and endpoints easier than ever before.

Quick & automatic delivery of third-party updates

The new wizard makes creating and editing patch rules quick and easy. The wizard guides users through configuration options and allows users to store the settings centrally. New software versions are immediately recognized, made available and automatically updated through the extended Package Store integration.

Save time and resources with the Package Store integration

The extended Package Store integration gives users access to over 10,000 pre-configured and deployment-ready software packages. The new built-in wizard guides users through the process, so packages can be created quickly, easily, directly in the UI, and with no experience required.

Better visibility with normalized and enriched data

Users now get normalized and enriched data along with raw data directly in the device view, providing them better and more reliable visibility of their environment.

Keep infrastructure secure with automatic vulnerability monitoring

RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager offers central reporting that can identify vulnerabilities directly in the device view and measure the impact on the device through metrics such as a criticality score, helping to keep environments secure.

Company-specific configuration extension for managed software

The new and improved package editor can now configure packages according to company specifications, add registry key to managed software packages more easily and execute user-defined commands.

Reliably manage system-specific software

Ensure high-quality, seamless deployment by assigning essential configuration information such as target systems, architectures, and languages.

"We’re excited to continue building on our successful approach to Unified Endpoint Management with RayManageSoft UEM 2.4. The recent Gartner report confirmed that our UEM tools meet genuine and significant market needs. We’ll continue building and improving solutions that help organizations reduce costs and effort, so they can focus on their business priorities. When we achieve that, it’s a win for everyone." said Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet.

You can learn all about the newest features by clicking this link.