Rail Freight Global Market Estimated To Grow At 6% Rate

Rail Freight Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Rail Freight Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Rail Freight Global Market Report 2022”, the rail freight market share is predicted to reach a value of $257.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The rail freight market is expected to grow to $308.68 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Key Trends In The Rail Freight Market

Tracking and tracing systems of rail freight using GPS and GSM help transportation organisations overcome the rail freight transportation drawbacks such as loss and theft. It provides full-fledged security and monetarization of freight and more effective and efficient freight transportation over short distances for smaller loads. The ViWaS project, equipped with smart telematics systems in Europe, has introduced tracking technology in rail freight.

Overview Of The Rail Freight Market

The rail freight market consists of sales of rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the carriage of goods from a point of loading, or goods station, to a point of unloading, also a station capable of handling the loading and unloading of the goods carried. These goods are generally heavy in bulk and of low value in their bulk.

Rail Freight Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Intermodals, Tank Wagons, Freight Cars

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By Application: Oil and Gas, Mining Industry, Logistic Industry, Post Service, Other Applications

• By Freight Type: Containerized, Liquid, Commodities, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global rail freight market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Duetsche Bahn AG, BNSF Railway, Indian Railways, JSC Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp, China Railway Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

