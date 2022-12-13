Global Couriers And Messengers Market Growth Trajectory

Couriers And Messengers Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022”, the couriers and messengers market size is predicted to reach a value of $709.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The couriers and messengers market is expected to grow to $1.08 trillion in 2016 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Courier and express delivery service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals.

Key Trends In The Couriers And Messengers Market

Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units that allow customers to collect, hand in, and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall, such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenience stores, gas stations, and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of the delivery services network and reduce last-mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.

Overview Of The Couriers And Messengers Market

The couriers and messengers market consists of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geography without operating under a universal service obligation. The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation services for parcels. The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers, who usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans.

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Domestic Couriers, International Couriers

· By End-User: B2B, B2C, Other End Users

· By Coverage: Local Messengers And Local Delivery, Couriers And Express Delivery Services

· By Geography: The global couriers and messengers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon.com Inc., United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd, LE GROUPE LA POSTE, Canada Post, Japan Post Group

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes couriers and messengers market size, couriers and messengers market growth drivers, couriers and messengers global market segments, couriers and messengers market major players, couriers and messengers global market growth across geographies, and couriers and messengers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

