Nassau National Cable wins silver in the 12th annual Best in Biz Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nassau National Cable - fast and efficient wire and cable solutions for every customer, has been named a silver winner in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year - Small category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
Nassau National Cable is a wholesale company from Great Neck, New York, primarily focusing on distributing residential, commercial, and industrial wire and cable products. Fastest-Growing Company of the Year – Small is the award category that recognizes the fastest-growing companies in the United States with 99 employees or fewer.
The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners' continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.
Samuel Draper, CEO: "Being recognized as a silver winner in the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year - Small category in Best in Biz Awards for the second year in a row is a significant achievement for everyone in the company as it is an indicator that we are on the right track in our journey."
Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian, and Portland Tribune.
The judges were impressed with the company's growth - both in terms of sales and revenue percentages and in the previous and current years.
They were particularly impressed the company was able to achieve that, despite the difficult supply chain landscape this year, and the many
logistical issues facing companies in the space.
Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in the Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.
Nassau National Cable is a wholesale company from Great Neck, New York, primarily focusing on distributing residential, commercial, and industrial wire and cable products. The company operates as a B2B and B2C business, with the main pool of customers based in North America.
It has been featured on several prestigious lists of the fastest-growing companies in the United States for several years. The company has an international team with offices in India and Columbia that opened in 2022.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, CSR, media, PR, and other categories.
For more information, Visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.
