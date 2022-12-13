Polyurethanes Market worth US$90.6 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for Hosiery, Active Wear and Athletic Apparel will lead to growing need for Polyurethanes Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyurethanes Market size is forecast to reach US$90.6 Billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. The growth of the Polyurethanes Market is mainly attributed to its wide-ranging applications across various construction and automotive sectors. Polyurethanes are commercially available in various forms, ranging from flexible or rigid lightweight foams to tough, stiff, and strong elastomers. This enables their use in a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications such as thermal insulation of buildings, refrigerators, household furniture, automotive seating, shoe soles.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyurethanes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Polyurethanes Market owing to the rising production of automotive and increasing government emphasis on building and construction growth.

2. Increasing preference for cast polymer polyurethane elastomers for use in shoe sole, boot, and other sports shoes, in the footwear industryis anticipated to drive the market growth.

3. Rising usage of flexible polyurethane foam in the furnishing segment on a very large scale in furniture, bedding, carpet as they are more durable, lightweight, comfortable and also supportive, will raise the demand for polyurethane in the upcoming years.

4. Moreover, the fluctuating prices of raw materials such as methyl di-p-phenylene isocyanate (MDI) and toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) is estimated to hinder the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Flexible foam held the largest share in the Polyurethanes Market in 2020. Polyurethane plastics are available in different forms with different uses for a countless number of applications. It has its maximum usage of Flexible Foam material with 34% of market share being widely used in mattresses, cushions, car seats and others.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Polyurethanes Market in terms of revenue with a share of 43% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026).With large industrial capacity, high purchasing power and highly advanced infrastructure, the countries such as China, India, and Japan, tends to become a potential market for polyurethanes during the forecast period.

3. Building and construction(as insulation)segment held the largest share with 41% in the Polyurethanes Market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period 2021-2026.The rigid and spray polyurethane foam sector plays a major role in the building and construction industry.

4. Consumers continue to alter lifestyles and purchasing patterns. Baby Boomers, the oldest of whom now are approaching early retirement, driven by health consciousness and self-interest, look to an increasingly casual lifestyle supplemented by exercise to tone their bodies.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyurethanes Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Chemtura Corporation

3. Tosoh Corporation

4. KURARAY CO., LTD.

5. WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD



