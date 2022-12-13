International business grew 10x for Work Execution System pioneer Laiye
New global customers and partners drive uptake of Work Execution Platform
We are pleased to be able to deliver solid growth in a tightening market for tech. The Work Execution System category is at the start of its journey and we have exciting plans.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laiye, the pioneer of the Work Execution System, currently serving one in five Fortune 500 companies, today revealed global revenue growth for the last 12 months as well as plans for continued growth in ‘23/’24.
— Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO
Over the past 12 months, Laiye added to its customer portfolio blue chip companies including Amadeus, Bank of China, Eurostar, Singapore National Library, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, and the State Grid Corporation of China. They join a list of existing Laiye users including Amazon, Nike, and Porsche. Laiye’s customer base drove a ten fold increase in international revenues.
In addition, Laiye partnered with global technology giants such as Accenture, Cognizant, Salesforce and Zendesk, and regional partners such as EY, Deloitte and Microsoft. They add their capabilities to a global community of developers which now totals over 750,000 globally, ranging from senior partners at global consultancies to the student developers who will lead the development of tomorrow’s Work Execution System.
Laiye also acquired Conversational AI startup Mindsay and IDP specialist Intelligence Qubic to build an integrated Work Execution Platform.
Commenting on the growth, Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye said: “We are pleased to be able to deliver solid growth in a tightening market for tech. The Work Execution System category is at the start of its journey and we have exciting plans, including with major yet-to-be-announced partners, to drive the WES category forward over the next few years.”
Aaron Lau, EY APAC FAAS Financial Applications, Processes & Analytics Leader commented, "We are very much in line with the concept of the Work Execution System. Organizations around the world realize that they need to transform for the future of work to better survive in the new reality. By combining EY's professional services with Laiye's technology, we are working to help ensure local clients are better equipped for the future. We are excited to be part of this creative journey."
Laiye has also been recognized for its work in the Customers’ Choice in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for RPA report and is the only Global Technology Vendor recognised as a Major Contender in Three Categories by Everest Group's Peak Matrix® Reports. Laiye has gone from strength to strength, completing the SOC 2 Certification and has gained a place in the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 13.
As part of its 2023 strategy, the company also reorganized its operations globally in response to changes in challenging macroeconomic conditions. The outcome of this process will be a restructuring for some areas of the business to create more sustainable and balanced growth.
About Laiye
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy and collaboration between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software helps businesses address their digital transformation needs and scale their digital workforce, uniting in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing, Conversational AI, Process Mining, Intelligent Automation and others. Built on the premise of an open ecosystem, Laiye helps businesses optimise the technologies they already have in place. Laiye is the first company in its industry to commit to a full business results guarantee, promising to return 100% of licence fees should agreed business outcomes not be achieved. Laiye has an international presence in Europe, China, South East Asia, and the Americas.
For more information, visit https://www.laiye.com/en/
Ines Mitsou
Positive
+44 20 3637 0640
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn