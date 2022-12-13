Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,648 in the last 365 days.

Chad vigorously contests Savannah Energy PLC’s purported completed acquisition of Esso’s petroleum assets in Chad

NDJAMENA, TCHAD, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Republic of Chad wishes to react to the press release dated December 9, 2022 in which Savannah Energy PLC ("Savannah") states that it has completed its acquisition of all of the ExxonMobil Group's ("Esso") petroleum assets in Chad, including the interests in the Chad/Cameroon pipeline.

In its Supplemental Admission Document dated the same day, Savannah stated that the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy of the Republic of Chad had given its deemed consent to the acquisition. The Republic of Chad contests this statement and considers that the purported sale was carried out despite the express objections of the Government of Chad, in violation of the 1988 and 2004 Doba Consortium (Esso, Petronas, Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad SA ("SHT")) hydrocarbon research, exploitation and transportation agreements.

The purported sale of the assets by Esso to Savannah also flagrantly breaches SHT's information and pre-emption rights under the Doba Consortium's association agreement which is binding on Esso.

In addition, the Republic of Chad and SHT discovered, through Savannah's public disclosures of December 9, 2022, that the final terms of the purported sale appear to be substantially different, in key aspects, from the terms presented a year ago to the Chadian authorities and SHT when Esso was seeking approval to sell its assets to Savannah.

The Republic of Chad therefore formally contests the purported completed sale between Esso and Savannah and intend to initiate all necessary proceedings to have this transaction declared unlawful.

The Doba oil operations and the Chad/Cameroon pipeline are vital and sovereign assets for Chad; they cannot be put at risk by an unlawful transfer.

Consequently, pending a final decision on the unlawfulness of this purported sale, the Republic of Chad intends to petition the courts of competent jurisdiction to suspend the effects of a transaction violating its rights over Chad's resources.

Simon Degas
Corpcom
+33 6 47 84 11 02
email us here

You just read:

Chad vigorously contests Savannah Energy PLC’s purported completed acquisition of Esso’s petroleum assets in Chad

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.